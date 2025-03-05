Broadvoice Partners with TPG to Bring AI-Powered Quality Assurance Capabilities to CCaaS Platform

TPG’s Anna® Now Available to GoContact Users to Optimize Agent Performance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Broadvoice, an award-winning global customer experience (CX) technology provider, has partnered with TPG Inc., a leading provider of CX analysis services and solutions. Together, they will bring Anna®, TPG’s AI-powered post-call and chat quality assurance tool, to the Broadvoice GoContact platform to maximize agent performance.

Anna® represents a groundbreaking advancement in post-call automated quality assurance (AQA) technology. It is much different from any other AQA technology due to the extensive dataset its AI was trained on and the patented methodology that governs its unique algorithms.

With 28 years of experience and trained on 180 million data points, Anna® uses TPG’s patented Compendium Framework to accurately predict business outcomes with over 90% certainty. It makes 1,200 decisions per call in under a minute, equating to the workload of 15,000 human analysts. Once Anna® ingests customer interaction data, it can accurately assess (with 90% certainty) which behavioral attributes to train contact center agents on to yield the highest ROI. TPG then has a behavioral innovation team and a behavioral improvement training module, Develop, to monitor, measure, and execute the implementation of Anna®’s predictive insights. Anna®'s algorithms are designed to enhance four major business outcomes: sales, resolution, loyalty and retention.

“We are thrilled to partner with Broadvoice to introduce Anna® into the GoContact platform. As the most seasoned automated quality assurance (AQA) vendor in the space, we have nearly three decades of experience focused on driving business outcomes through QA. Along the way, our CEO coined the phrase, ‘This call may be monitored for quality assurance.’ We have spent 28 years developing proprietary assessment models that accurately predict business outcomes with over 90% certainty—something no one else can do. This partnership will only extend our legacy of generating $6 billion in ROI for our clients. The quality of data, coupled with the patented way we process it, places Anna® in a league of her own. Today, GoContact joins us in that differentiated realm!” said Rob Enslow, Vice President of Global Channel Strategy at TPG.

“We’re always looking to drive additional customer satisfaction and revenue for our clients,” said Timothy Petch, Vice President of Strategic Sales at Broadvoice. “With the addition of Anna® to our portfolio of AI-powered products, including workforce management and data analytics, businesses using GoContact can easily streamline operational efficiencies, boost agent productivity and drive ROI.”

GoContact is a breakthrough cloud-native contact center that combines advances in computing— the cloud, containers, microservices, AI, WFM, Advanced Analytics and more—into an affordable and agile omnichannel solution. It delivers the personalized and optimized experiences customers expect by unifying interactions into a single solution and providing access to omnichannel data and analytics to optimize customer and agent satisfaction.

Anna® is the latest AI-powered product available to users of the GoContact platform. Last year, Broadvoice released a new AI-powered workforce management solution with AI-backed forecasting and scheduling, capacity planning and staffing adjustments. The company also launched Voice AI workflow builders that intelligently automate responses, complete tasks and trigger subsequent actions, like sending a text from an IVR interaction, without involving a live agent. More AI offerings, like customer sentiment analysis and Agent Assist, will be released in the coming months.

“Anna® is an exciting addition to our AI-powered tech stack,” added Mark Fahey, Director of Strategic Relationships at Broadvoice. “Call analysis that used to take weeks to perform is now available in less than a minute. Now users have the data needed to make strategic improvements in their contact centers in real-time.”

To learn more about the Broadvoice post-call and quality assurance offerings powered by TPG, please visit broadvoice.com/post-call-analytics.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice makes it easy for companies to connect with their customers. With our cloud-based, AI-powered CX solutions, mid-market companies worldwide get the tools they need to deliver consistently exceptional customer experiences at every digital touchpoint. With deep analytics, specialized workflows and AI to help agents, managers and customers, Broadvoice focuses on customer outcomes while building innovative technology that accelerates value faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all platforms. Learn more about Broadvoice at broadvoice.com.

About TPG, Inc.

TPG delivers intelligent customer experience solutions through AI-based analysis backed by 25 years of customer interaction insights. With capabilities ranging from acquisition to risk management, TPG helps our clients develop deeper customer connections, resolution and loyalty with customers and prospects. TPG has offered customer experience (CX) solutions to Fortune 500 clients for over two decades. In 1996, TPG became the first dedicated professional services firm to provide independent quality assurance services to measure contact center customer experience. TPG has advanced CX insights by blending AI and human intelligence together while leveraging 25 years of proprietary interaction knowledge. To learn more, visit TPG at tpginc.com or LinkedIn.

