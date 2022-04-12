Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts on Local Television Stations in Richmond-Petersburg, VA

WRIC-TV, WTVR-TV, WWBT, WRLH-TV, WCVE-TV, WCVW, and WUPV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

RICHMOND-PETERSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–All seven of Richmond-Petersburg’s full power local television stations today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today’s launch includes WRIC-TV (ABC), WTVR-TV (CBS), WWBT (NBC), WRLH-TV (FOX), WCVE-TV and WCVW (PBS), and WUPV (CW).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content, enabling viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station, as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today’s launch in Richmond-Petersburg follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WUPV, owned by Gray Television, Inc. and WCVW, owned by VPM Media Corporation, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. Those stations will broadcast their own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All the programming of each participating station will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which all modern television sets can receive.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the seven television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., and from the Santa Monica Pier on the Pacific Coast to the Folly Beach Pier on the Atlantic, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 40 cities across the country. Richmond-Petersburg viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WRIC-TV – Nexstar

WRIC-TV is a leading television station in Richmond-Petersburg, VA, owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WRIC-TV is affiliated with the ABC network.

About WTVR-TV – Scripps

WTVR-TV is a Richmond-Petersburg-based station owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

About WRLH-TV – Sinclair

WRLH-TV is a leading television station owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. WRLH-TV is affiliated with the Fox television network. Sinclair owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. For more information, please visit foxrichmond.com and sbgi.net.

About WCVE-TV and WCVW – VPM Media Corporation

WCVE-TV and WCVW are owned and operated by the Richmond-based VPM Media Corporation. As Virginia’s home for public media, VPM connects nearly 2 million people across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley to insightful programming in arts and culture, history, science, news and education.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

Contacts

Media:

WRIC-TV; Nexstar – Gary Weitman



gweitman@nexstar.tv

WTVR-TV; Scripps – Michael Perry



michael.perry@scripps.com

WRLH-TV; Sinclair – Michael Padovano



sinclair@5wpr.com

WCVE-TV and WCVW; VPM Media Corporation – Benae Mosby



bmosby@vpm.org

BitPath – John Hane



jhane@bitpath.com