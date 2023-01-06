Broadband Subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Frank DeJoy as Chief Operating Officer

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Broadband, a national broadband provider, has named Frank DeJoy as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role as COO of Boston Omaha Broadband “BOB“, DeJoy will be responsible for the overall business operations of one of the fastest-growing divisions of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC).

“Frank brings a wealth of industry experience that will have an immediate impact in our fiber business. He has proven to be an industry leader and will be a great asset as we grow our organic and acquisition business. Frank helps position Boston Omaha Broadband for continued expansion and will help create efficiencies and overall synergy amongst all our fiber companies.” said Steven McGhie, CEO of Boston Omaha Broadband.

DeJoy joins Boston Omaha Broadband after serving as Vice President of Network Deployment at Render Networks. He holds over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry specializing in global business, network, and product development during executive roles at AT&T, Teleport Communications Group, General Dynamics, Quanta Services, Dycom, and Spectrum Effect (AI wireless startup). During his tenure at AT&T, DeJoy led the growth of the first wireless data network unit from its inception to support over $1B in Annual Recurring Revenue.

DeJoy earned an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with the highest honors from Rutgers University and is a senior member of The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Boston Omaha Broadband specializes in making fiber internet service accessible nationwide. Internet service providers under BOB include AireBeam, Fiber Fast Homes, InfoWest, and Utah Broadband. Boston Omaha Broadband operates in 17 states with over 40,000 subscribers. Boston Omaha Broadband is a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), a public holding company with subsidiaries in four verticals: Broadband, Billboards, Bonds, and Asset Management.

