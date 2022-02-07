Broadband Forum and Wi-Fi Alliance® Ensure Smoother Path to Connected Device Management

Operators worldwide will benefit from the latest USP and TR-181 releases that enable an enhanced customer experience

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broadband Forum has successfully integrated advanced capabilities from Wi-Fi Data Elements™ from Wi-Fi Alliance® and published the next versions of the Broadband Forum suite of standards for managed services. The publication of the 1.2 version of User Services Platform (USP/TR-369), and 2.15 version of the widely adopted TR-181 Device Data Model will ensure that operators can deploy interoperable customer Wi-Fi optimization and management services, and help reduce customer churn and increase Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

The new standards were developed with close collaboration amongst a cross-spectrum of operators, chipset manufacturers, vendors, and management application companies. The publication of the 1.2 version of USP delivers a multi-vendor multi-application environment that sets it apart from other solutions. The 2.15 version of TR-181, in particular, was developed with input from members of both Wi-Fi Alliance and the Broadband Forum, enabling efficient communication combined with extensive telemetry and configuration options that are synchronized with the latest advanced features from Wi-Fi Data Elements with an increased number of Wi-Fi KPIs now available. Various Wi-Fi data model fragments are now consolidated under the 2.15 version of TR-181 Wi-Fi Data Elements interface.

“The Broadband User Services Work Area has completed the final steps towards publishing the next versions of its suite of standards for managed services, including the ever-present need for Wi-Fi optimization and management,” said Jason Walls of QA Cafe and Chair of the Broadband Forum Connected Home Council. “By bringing together broadband players from across the industry to work together, operators worldwide will benefit from these new standards, helping unlock the full potential of the Connected Home market.”

The TR-181 data model and USP projects, created by the Broadband User Services (BUS) Work Area within the Broadband Forum, focus on agile, collaborative development that combines the best of open standards and open-source technologies. As USP continues to evolve, its rapid adoption by operators, application vendors, other standards bodies, and open-source projects provide operators with an easy to customize, turn-key solution for adding Wi-Fi optimization and management to their service portfolio and create a better user experience for subscribers.

“The latest releases from Broadband Forum will help introduce more efficient and faster ways to manage connected devices,” said Vodafone Head of Fixed Access Centre of Excellence Gavin Young. “With demand heightening for device management, the use of open standards are more important than ever as we have seen with these releases. It is essential that standards organizations continue to work together.”

The release of these standards also provides new methods for managing and monitoring DOCSIS enabled Cable Modems (CM) and eRouters, plus the ability to gather mass telemetry simply over an existing Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) infrastructure.

Broadband Forum standards are developed in tandem with the official open-source implementation of USP through the Open Broadband USP Agent (OB-USP-Agent) project and rigorous testing and certification through the BBF.369 USP Certification Program. This comprehensive development has made USP the interoperable ecosystem for the Connected Home and one of the fastest-growing standards for connected device management and control in the industry.

“Wi-Fi Alliance is delighted that Wi-Fi Data Elements will unlock more value in operator management systems through its inclusion in the latest update of the TR-181 Device Data Model and our ongoing alignment with Broadband Forum,” said Kevin Robinson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “There are now more than 250 key performance indicators offered by Wi-Fi Data Elements that operators worldwide can use to recognize and resolve network issues, in turn, helping provide a better customer experience.”

