Bringing Freshness into your Cleaning: April Deals from Tineco

NEUSS, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April is not only the month of spring flowers and new beginnings, but also the perfect time to refresh your home and prepare for the warm months. With spring comes spring deals from Tineco waiting to be discovered. From April 22nd to May 5th, the iFloor 5 Breeze Complete, FLOOR ONE S5 and FLOOR ONE S7 Combo will ensure even more cleanliness in every home. The discounts on these three products during this period will be available on Amazon.









iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete

The Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete offers a wireless solution for vacuuming and mopping in one step. Suitable for a variety of hard floors such as hardwood, tiles and laminate. The hands-free self-cleaning system ensures easy maintenance, while improved battery life allows for longer cleaning times of up to 35 minutes. It also has a larger tank system with a 0.8 L fresh water tank and 0.72 L dirty water tank. The innovative brush head precisely cleans edges and corners, while the lightweight design and accessory upgrades enhance the cleaning experience.

Original price: 299 euros



Offer: 249 euros (17% discount)



Period: April 22nd – April 28th, 2024

FLOOR ONE S5

With the smart vacuum cleaner Tineco FLOOR ONE S5, hard floors can be cleaned particularly effectively, because vacuuming and wiping are done in just one step and with just one device. The smart iLoop™ sensor technology makes cleaning easier by detecting dust and wet or dry dirt. The iLoop™ ring on the color LED display changes from red to blue once the floor is clean. The exclusive brush head design enables optimized and streak-free cleaning of many hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the large containers for 0.8 liters of fresh water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, several living areas can be cleaned in one go without interruption.

Original price: 509 euros



Offer: 319 euros (37% discount)



Period: April 29th – May 05th, 2024

FLOOR ONE S7 Combo

The FLOOR ONE S7 Combo is a smart 5-in-1 multifunctional vacuum cleaner with a SwitchPro motor for effortless switching between floor mop and vacuum cleaner. It has a wide range of uses, from soft surfaces to hard-to-reach places. The pouch battery cell ensures exceptional cleaning performance and longer battery life, compared to conventional batteries in devices of this type. The integrated MHCBS™ system ensures efficient and long-lasting cleaning. The specially designed ZeroTangle brush prevents (animal) hair from getting tangled. The wet/dry vacuum also offers powerful self-cleaning, where fresh water thoroughly cleans the brush roll and hose.

Original price: 899 euros



Offer: 729 euros (19% discount)



Period: April 29th – May 05th, 2024

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market – the FLOOR ONE series – Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

Contacts

silvia.shi@tineco.com