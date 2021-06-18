Home Business Wire Brightspot Named as a 2021 Top Workplace by The Washington Post
Brightspot Named as a 2021 Top Workplace by The Washington Post

Employee survey results secured the company a spot as a D.C. area top place to work

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightspot, the leading content business platform, announced today that it has been named to The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces 2021 list, which recognizes companies in the D.C. area with the highest ratings from their employees. Brightspot’s winner profile can be viewed at https://topworkplaces.com/company/brightspot/

“We are thrilled to be named as one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces, in recognition of our deep D.C. roots and commitment to great company culture,” said David Gang, CEO and Co-Founder, Brightspot. “In order to deliver next-generation digital content solutions for customers, we draw from being a people-first company that cares about doing the right thing for employees, customers and our surrounding community. Brightspot was built on the idea that inspiring work comes from inspired people, and we strive every day to do that for our employees.”

For the eighth year, The Washington Post partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to rank the D.C. area’s Top Workplaces. The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. Respondents rate their employer on a seven-point scale — from strongly disagree to strongly agree — on 24 statements, such as “My manager helps me learn and grow” and “I feel genuinely appreciated by my employer.”

In addition to challenging and engaging work alongside great colleagues, Brightspot offers a number of benefits to motivate employees. This includes tickets to D.C. sports games, a stipend to cover continuing education, and sabbaticals after 5 and 10-year anniversaries. Brightspot also makes work more meaningful by encouraging volunteerism, such as in 2019 when the company touched the lives of more than 1,850 individuals through charity work. Employees have a long average tenure at Brightspot, and many start their professional careers with the company and remain there for years as they grow.

About Brightspot

At Brightspot we believe technology should enable content-focused teams to work smarter, faster, and more seamlessly to move businesses forward. With decades of collective experience in publishing and media, we’ve built a powerful Content Business Platform and world-class Delivery Team to help companies transform their business content and digital experiences by creating enterprise applications at scale with astonishing speed. For more information, please visit www.brightspot.com. Follow us on Twitter @TeamBrightspot.

Contacts

Hotwire

Jenn Headley

brightspotus@hotwireglobal.com
(609) 744-6365

