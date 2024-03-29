Brightly Expands Leadership Team

SVP, People & Organization Christine Engle and Head of Product Nigel Hughes join to drive culture and smart asset innovation

“Nigel and Christine bring years of strong experience at the global level to their respective fields, and we’re pleased to welcome them to Brightly as we continue our growth,” said Kevin Kemmerer, chief executive officer at Brightly. “Each have a critical role to play in supporting our organization as we deliver the smartest asset management and infrastructure platform to our clients and help them plan, maintain and sustain their physical and digital assets.”

Engle is an experienced people and organization (P&O) professional, who joins Brightly to strengthen Brightly’s established people-first culture to ensure the company is a welcoming workplace for all. She joins Brightly from Maersk, Inc. where she served in many different functions, most recently as the global head of business performance for M&A. She contributes 30 years of global professional experience having lived and worked in The Netherlands, Denmark, Egypt and West Africa. Engle participated in Graduated Business Education at Harvard University and IMD Switzerland.

“I’m thrilled to join Brightly and look forward to continuing to build on the company’s strong culture,” said Christine Engle, senior vice president, P&O. “Being a people-first leader has defined my career and will remain a guiding principle within Brightly across our expanding global talent.”

Hughes is an experienced product leader who will further advance Brightly’s portfolio globally. He joins Brightly from a storied Siemens career that includes founding a business acquired by Mentor Graphics, remaining to establish the new Capital Platform through the acquisition by Siemens in 2017, and leading the product team focused on advanced engineering applications for electrical engineering – the fastest growing Siemens Digital Industries Software business at the time. Nigel moved to Siemens Smart Infrastructure in 2022 and most recently led transformation and innovation at Brightly before assuming his new role as head of product.

“Since the acquisition by Siemens Smart Infrastructure in 2022, I’ve seen firsthand how Brightly puts their clients at the center of product innovation and I look forward to continuing this mission,” said Nigel Hughes, head of product at Brightly. “I’m eager to support our clients in making informed, data-driven decisions about their assets as organizations look to streamline operations to become more efficient and manage their environmental impact.”

About Brightly Software

Brightly, a Siemens company, enables organizations to transform the performance of their assets. As the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions, Brightly’s sophisticated cloud-based platform leverages more than 20 years of data to deliver predictive insights that help users through the key phases of the entire asset lifecycle. More than 12,000 clients of every size worldwide depend on Brightly’s complete suite of intuitive software – including CMMS, EAM, Strategic Asset Management, IoT Remote Monitoring, Sustainability and Community Engagement. Paired with award-winning training, support and consulting services, Brightly helps light the way to a bright future with smarter assets and sustainable communities. For more information, visit www.brightlysoftware.com.

