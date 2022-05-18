BrightHire Recognized as a Talent Acquisition Technology Leader

The leading interview intelligence platform receives honor from the 2022 HR Tech Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrightHire, the leading interview intelligence platform for high-growth companies, has been named a Best Innovative Tech Solution for talent acquisition teams by the 2022 HR Tech Awards.

BrightHire transforms the hiring process, giving companies critical interview insights that help them make their most important decision well: who to hire. High-growth companies depend on BrightHire’s interview intelligence platform to make faster decisions, reduce bias, increase transparency, and improve quality across their hiring process.

“Of all the parts of the hiring process, interviews are often the most muddy and unclear in terms of their makeup and content,” says Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “BrightHire is changing that by making interview intelligence clear and actionable. Employers that want to improve this critical aspect of the hiring process need to know it’s possible with BrightHire.”

BrightHire was founded in 2019 by Ben Sesser and Teddy Chestnut, who bring 20+ years of experience delivering HR technology and insights to some of the world’s preeminent organizations. The company’s goal is simple: make hiring more equitable, effective, collaborative, and human.

“At BrightHire, we want to give everyone the hiring experience they deserve,” says Ben Sesser, CEO & Co-Founder at BrightHire. “To fulfill our mission, we’ve built a world-class engineering and product team dedicated to leading the way in interview intelligence. It’s a great honor to be recognized for our game-changing technology and celebrated as a category leader by the HR Tech Awards.”

The HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing input on each submission.

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape, with more entering the space every day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for their focus on creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about.

Find out why talent acquisition teams at companies like Attentive and Salesloft rely on BrightHire to transform the most important part of their hiring process – the human side – by visiting brighthire.ai.

About BrightHire

BrightHire is an interview intelligence platform used by the world’s fastest-growing teams to capture interviews and run a fast, effective, and equitable hiring process based on substance, not subjectivity. Built seamlessly on top of Zoom and with deep ATS integrations, BrightHire unlocks new levels of collaboration to accelerate time-to-hire, reduce hiring mistakes, improve close rates, and foster more equitable hiring. BrightHire is advised by Laszlo Bock, Google’s former SVP of People Operations, and renowned organizational psychologist Adam Grant, who has called BrightHire “the most compelling technology I’ve ever seen for making better hiring decisions,” and is backed by the investors behind transformative collaboration tools like Slack, Dropbox, and Figma. Learn more at brighthire.ai.

Contacts

Linda Schwaber-Cohen



linda@brighthire.ai