BrightHeart Announces Voluson™ Solution Store Collaboration to Deliver Expert-Level AI Support Across the Full Prenatal Ultrasound Exam

BrightHeart, a global leader in AI-driven prenatal ultrasound, today announced the availability of its B-Right AI Platform through GE HealthCare's Voluson™ Solution Store, bringing advanced AI support directly into routine prenatal care. The addition of this AI platform to the Voluson Solution store is poised to improve early detection of congenital defects, reduce diagnostic uncertainty, and ultimately support better outcomes for clinicians, expectant parents and their babies.

This collaboration combines BrightHeart’s innovative AI technology with GE HealthCare’s trusted Voluson ecosystem through the Voluson Solution Store - the first digital marketplace for Women’s Health ultrasound, available in the U.S. and Europe. Together, the companies are helping to democratize access to expert‑level prenatal care by making clinically validated AI for congenital defect screening and full scan support available to Voluson ultrasound users. Supported by strong clinical evidence - including two recent publications in The Green Journal - and developed with leading fetal cardiology and maternal and fetal medicine (MFM) experts, BrightHeart goes far beyond basic quality checks, delivering reliable, evidence‑backed insights that reduce diagnostic errors and improve the detection of congenital defects while strengthening workflow efficiency. BrightHeart’s AI Platform enhances Voluson’s offering with a simple, intuitive, cloud-based solution that supports enhanced care spanning acquisition, interpretation, and review across care settings and workflows.

Currently, more than 30% of congenital defects go undetected prenatally, and the U.S. is facing both a significant sonographer shortage as well as a growing number of care deserts. Studies show that structural anomalies are identified in up to 6% of pregnancies, making ultrasound a critical opportunity to inform diagnosis and care planning. Yet consistent image acquisition and interpretation remain variable, especially in resource-constrained environments. By providing BrightHeart’s clinically validated AI to GE HealthCare’s trusted Voluson customers, this collaboration facilitates clinician access to expert-level support on their Voluson ultrasound. It empowers OB/GYNs and MFMs to perform more complete, confident exams, leading to greater consistency, earlier clarity, and smarter prenatal care at scale.

“Working closely with GE HealthCare allows us to deliver best-in-class AI tools exactly where clinicians need it within the workflows they already trust,” said Cécile Dupont, CEO of BrightHeart. “By combining our AI with Voluson ultrasound, we’re helping care teams perform more complete, efficient, and reproducible anatomy exams, reinforcing our shared commitment to elevate prenatal care.”

BrightHeart has already demonstrated significant benefit with its platform, not only improving screening capabilities and reducing errors, but also improving workflow by improving scan completeness, saving time, and increasing confidence.

“GE HealthCare is a proven leader in delivering clinically meaningful AI innovations to providers,” said Gerald Seifriedsberger, General Manager, Women’s Health Ultrasound, GE HealthCare. “Making BrightHeart’s B‑Right AI Platform available through the Voluson Solution Store—the first digital marketplace for Women’s Health ultrasound—puts clinically validated AI directly into the hands of Voluson customers. It helps care teams perform more complete and consistent prenatal exams and supports significantly improved performance in congenital defect screening.”

About BrightHeart

BrightHeart is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for prenatal ultrasound, with an AI software platform that delivers support across the entire ultrasound exam, providing guidance at every step for expert-level fetal heart screening, precise tracking of the full anatomy, and efficient evaluations. Its FDA-cleared medical devices integrate directly into routine ultrasound workflows to deliver best-in-class fetal heart screening, improve exam completeness, save time, and support confident clinical decision-making—without disrupting how clinicians work.

BrightHeart’s technology has been clinically validated to dramatically improve CHD detection (>96%) while reducing diagnostic errors and improving efficiency. Built for connected care at scale, BrightHeart provides continuous support from first view to final review — wherever prenatal ultrasound happens. BrightHeart is a portfolio company of Sofinnova MD Start, Sofinnova Partners' medical device accelerator. Learn more at https://www.brightheart.ai/.

