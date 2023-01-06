<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Brightcove to Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Business Wire

Brightcove to Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the trusted leader in streaming technology, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc DeBevoise, and Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, will present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/index.php/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
ICR for Brightcove

Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Brightcove

Sara Griggs, 929-888-4866

sgriggs@brightcove.com

Articoli correlati

Newegg Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NEGG #newegg--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full...
Continua a leggere

Badger Meter Enhances Smart Water Capabilities With Acquisition of Syrinix

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced the acquisition of Syrinix, Ltd., a privately held provider of intelligent...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Newegg Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Investor Conference

Business Wire