Brightcove to Present at Jefferies Software Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ray, Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Michael Loria, will present at the Jefferies Software Conference.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/index.php/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Brightcove

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com. Video That Means Business.™

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ICR for Brightcove



Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251



brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Brightcove



Meredith Duhaime



mduhaime@brightcove.com