Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

“In the third quarter Brightcove made significant progress on each of our strategic priorities while also delivering revenue and profitability that exceeded the high end of our guidance range. The innovation investments we are making to broaden our solution and services offering will make Brightcove an essential partner for any company, brand or creator that wants to own their digital future,” said Marc DeBevoise, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer.

DeBevoise added, “We are confident that as we execute on our strategy we will deliver greater value for customers and position Brightcove to deliver faster, more consistent and meaningful revenue growth and profitability in the years ahead.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

● Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $53.9 million, an increase of 3% compared to $52.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Subscription and support revenue was $51.8 million, an increase of 5% compared to $49.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

● Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $33.9 million, representing a gross margin of 63%, compared to a gross profit of $33.5 million, representing a gross margin of 64% for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $34.5 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 64%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $34.1 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 65% for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

● Loss from operations was $821 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of $233 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expense and other (benefit) expense, was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.9 million during the third quarter of 2021.

● Net loss was $1.7 million, or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expense and other (benefit) expense, was $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, or $0.05 per diluted share.

● Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, merger-related expense, other (benefit) expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation expense, other income/expense and the provision for income taxes.

● Cash flow provided by operations was $10.5 million for the third quarter for 2022, compared to cash flow provided by operations of $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

● Free cash flow was $4.5 million after the company invested $6.0 million in capital expenditures and capitalization of internal-use software during the third quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $4.9 for the third quarter of 2021.

● Cash and cash equivalents were $31.3 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $45.7 million on December 31, 2021.

A Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Other Third Quarter and Recent Highlights:

● Average annual subscription revenue per premium customer was $95,900 in the third quarter of 2022, excluding starter customers who had average annualized revenue of $3,800 per customer. The average annual subscription revenue per premium customer compares to $93,400 in the third quarter of 2021.

● Recurring dollar retention rate was 95% in the third quarter of 2022, versus our historical target of the low to mid-90 percent range.

● Net revenue retention in the quarter was 93%, which compares to 95% in the second quarter of 2022 and 95% in the third quarter of 2021.

● Ended the third quarter of 2022 with 2,900 customers, of which 2,271 were premium.

● New customers and customers who expanded their relationship during the third quarter of 2022 include: Coupang, Television New Zealand, This Old House Ventures, Sky Mexico, Gladius Global and Nexus Multimedia amongst others.

● Announced an expanded partnership with Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses. The new integration will see the introduction of Evergent’s agile monetization solution to Brightcove Beacon for over-the-top video streaming, making it possible for Brightcove customers to test and implement flexible monetization approaches within the platform.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, November 2, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Third Quarter 2022:

● Revenue is expected to be in the range of $49.2 million to $50.2 million, including approximately $1.8 million of professional services revenue.

● Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.8) million to $0.2 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $4.0 million and the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million.

● Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.3 million to $2.3 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $4.0 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million, depreciation expense of approximately $2.1 million, and other income/expense and the provision for income taxes of approximately $0.3 million.

● Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share is expected to be ($0.03) to $0.00, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $4.0 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million, and assumes approximately 42.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022:

● Revenue is expected to be in the range of $211.0 million to $212.0 million, including approximately $7.1 million of professional services revenue.

● Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $11.1 million to $12.1 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $13.7 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $3.2 million, merger-related expense of approximately $0.7 million, and other expenses of $1.1 million.

● Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $18.0 million to $19.0 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $13.7 million, merger-related expense of approximately $0.7 million, other expenses of $1.1 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $3.2 million, depreciation expense of approximately $6.9 million, and other income/expense and the provision for income taxes of approximately $1.8 million.

● Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be $0.22 to $0.24, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $13.7 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $3.2 million, merger-related expense of approximately $0.7 million, other expenses of $1.1 million and assumes approximately 42.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Earnings Stream Information

Brightcove earnings will be streamed on November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook. To access the live stream, visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. Once the live stream concludes, an on-demand recording will be available on Brightcove’s Investor page for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,348 $ 45,739 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 31,891 29,866 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,314 18,625 Total current assets 82,553 94,230 Property and equipment, net 36,579 20,514 Operating lease right-of-use asset 19,387 24,891 Intangible assets, net 11,296 9,276 Goodwill 74,859 60,902 Other assets 6,564 6,655 Total assets $ 231,238 $ 216,468 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,060 $ 11,039 Accrued expenses 23,730 20,925 Operating lease liability 4,028 2,600 Deferred revenue 65,067 62,057 Total current liabilities 105,885 96,621 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 21,073 22,801 Other liabilities 963 786 Total liabilities 127,921 120,208 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 42 41 Additional paid-in capital 311,283 298,793 Treasury stock, at cost (871 ) (871 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,478 ) (662 ) Accumulated deficit (204,659 ) (201,041 ) Total stockholders’ equity 103,317 96,260 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 231,238 $ 216,468

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription and support revenue $ 51,814 $ 49,226 $ 156,403 $ 148,667 Professional services and other revenue 2,130 2,937 5,367 9,785 Total revenue 53,944 52,163 161,770 158,452 Cost of revenue: (1) (2) Cost of subscription and support revenue 18,247 16,406 52,172 46,840 Cost of professional services and other revenue 1,816 2,247 5,575 8,205 Total cost of revenue 20,063 18,653 57,747 55,045 Gross profit 33,881 33,510 104,023 103,407 Operating expenses: (1) (2) Research and development 7,931 7,902 24,540 24,041 Sales and marketing 19,023 18,451 55,272 52,730 General and administrative 7,748 7,345 24,391 21,822 Merger-related – 45 747 300 Other expense (benefit) – – 1,149 (1,965 ) Total operating expenses 34,702 33,743 106,099 96,928 (Loss) income from operations (821 ) (233 ) (2,076 ) 6,479 Other (expense) income, net (668 ) (319 ) (1,880 ) (937 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (1,489 ) (552 ) (3,956 ) 5,542 Loss (benefit) from provision for income taxes 191 468 (338 ) 562 Net (loss) income $ (1,680 ) $ (1,020 ) $ (3,618 ) $ 4,980 Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.12 Diluted (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.09 ) 0.12 Weighted-average shares—basic and diluted Basic 41,972 40,935 41,712 40,571 Diluted 41,972 40,935 41,712 42,237 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 132 $ 157 $ 385 $ 501 Cost of professional services and other revenue 76 113 334 299 Research and development 378 408 2,035 1,261 Sales and marketing 1,015 583 2,857 2,082 General and administrative 1,245 1,072 4,109 3,091 Other expense (benefit) – – 249 – (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in the above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 376 $ 335 $ 1,156 $ 1,006 Sales and marketing 417 407 1,246 1,245

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating activities 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (3,618 ) $ 4,980 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,141 6,284 Stock-based compensation 9,969 7,234 Provision for reserves on accounts receivable 166 246 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,871 ) 710 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,351 ) (914 ) Other assets 38 (1,273 ) Accounts payable 863 79 Accrued expenses (242 ) (4,402 ) Operating leases 5,202 (903 ) Deferred revenue 3,452 2,707 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,749 14,748 Investing activities Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (13,215 ) – Purchases of property and equipment, net of returns (8,617 ) (1,625 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (9,678 ) (4,657 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,510 ) (6,282 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 142 2,200 Deferred acquisition payments – (475 ) Other financing activities (50 ) (1,375 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 92 350 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,722 ) (1,003 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (14,391 ) 7,813 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,739 37,472 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,348 $ 45,285

Brightcove Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit, GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations, GAAP Net (Loss) Income and GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Share to Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 33,881 $ 33,510 $ 104,023 $ 103,407 Stock-based compensation expense 208 270 719 800 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 376 335 1,156 1,006 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,465 $ 34,115 $ 105,898 $ 105,213 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS: GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (821 ) $ (233 ) $ (2,076 ) $ 6,479 Stock-based compensation expense 2,846 2,333 9,720 7,234 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 793 742 2,402 2,251 Merger-related – 45 747 300 Other expense (benefit) – – 1,149 (1,965 ) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,818 $ 2,887 $ 11,942 $ 14,299 NET INCOME (LOSS): GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,680 ) $ (1,020 ) $ (3,618 ) $ 4,980 Stock-based compensation expense 2,846 2,333 9,720 7,234 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 793 742 2,402 2,251 Merger-related – 45 747 300 Other expense (benefit) – – 1,149 (1,965 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,959 $ 2,100 $ 10,400 $ 12,800 GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.12 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share 41,972 40,935 41,712 42,237 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 42,148 41,736 42,080 42,237

Brightcove Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (1,680 ) $ (1,020 ) $ (3,618 ) $ 4,980 Other expense, net 668 319 1,880 937 Loss (benefit) from income taxes 191 468 (338 ) 562 Depreciation and amortization 2,914 2,006 7,141 6,248 Stock-based compensation expense 2,846 2,333 9,720 7,234 Merger-related – 45 747 300 Other expense (benefit) – – 1,149 (1,965 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,939 $ 4,151 $ 16,681 $ 18,296

