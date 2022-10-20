Brightcove Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Earnings Live Stream

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a trusted leader in streaming technology, today announced it will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on November 2, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove earnings will be streamed on November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), where CEO Marc DeBevoise and CFO Rob Noreck will discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook. To access the live stream, visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. Once the live stream concludes, an on-demand recording will be available on Brightcove’s Investor page http://investor.brightcove.com.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

