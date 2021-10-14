Home Business Wire Brightcove Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call and...
Brightcove Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced it will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on October 27, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on October 27, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until November 3, 2021 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay and conference ID is 13723548. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Visit www.brightcove.com. Brightcove. Video that means business™

Contacts

Investors:
ICR for Brightcove

Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media:

Brightcove

Meredith Duhaime

mduhaime@brightcove.com

