Bright Data Files Lawsuit Against Meta to Protect Everyone’s Access to Public Web Data for Public Good

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attributable to a Bright Data spokesperson:

“To protect everyone’s right to access public data for public good, Bright Data today filed a lawsuit against Meta in the Delaware Superior Court. Markets and society function best when public data is accessible to the public. Information transparency helps drive market competition, advance research and assist life-saving organizations. The question before us is whether public data belongs in the hands of the public or in the grip of private enterprises. We believe that taking away freedom of information shakes the foundation of free societies. We are happy to protect this basic right.

“With public web data, decision makers gain marketplace insights that help them better respond to public demand. For example, retailers analyze data in the public domain to determine the most competitive prices. If public web data is hidden, it will be virtually impossible for brands to hold each other accountable. Ultimately the public will pay the price.

“Further, public social media data reveals indications of human and sex trafficking across the web, as well as the abuse and exploitation of young people. Accessing and analyzing public data can also reveal signs of hate and political deception that can escalate into violence. If this data is taken away from the public and hidden, it will be much easier for wrongdoers to use the web for nefarious purposes.”

“Meta cannot be allowed to close access to public web data that it acknowledges it does not own. Bright Data will vigorously fight for everyone’s right to access public data that fuels competition, ensures transparency and helps solve the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Bright Data is represented by Proskauer Rose LLP.

About Bright Data

Bright Data is the industry-leading public web data platform. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits and small businesses rely on Bright Data’s solutions to retrieve web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way so they can research, monitor, and analyze it to make better and faster decisions.

Contacts

Bright Data Contact:



Keren Pakes



+972 54-2203739



kerenp@brightdata.com

Media Contact:



Avraham Sholkoff



(818) 854-0092



brightdata@rokksolutions.com