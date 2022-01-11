Briefing: Real Chemistry Convenes Leading Experts to Discuss Solutions for Advancing Health Equity in the United States

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry:

WHAT: Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, will convene the first-ever REAL: Health Equity summit of leaders from across the health ecosystem to map out tangible solutions for advancing health equity in the United States. Journalists are invited to attend a media briefing following the summit where we will highlight the strategy, success measures and changes to keep an eye on in the next decade. Journalists will also be able to ask questions of key leaders across industries working toward this common goal.

WHERE: The one-hour media briefing will be held online.

WHO: All working journalists are welcome, particularly those covering the business of healthcare, health equity, healthcare access, community-first solutions, innovation or the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosts and moderators:

Jewel Jones, Health Equity & Practice Leader, Real Chemistry

Mary Stutts, Global Chief Inclusion & Health Equity Officer, Real Chemistry

Confirmed guests:

Christopher Cross, PhD, Managing Director and Founder, Cross River Strategies, LLC

Ted Love, MD, President and CEO, Global Blood Therapeutics

Aletha Maybank, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer, Senior Vice President, American Medical Association

Michael Penn, MD, PhD, Founding Partner, Health Equity Ventures

Marcus Whitney, Founding Partner, Jumpstart Nova

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 14 at noon EST

HOW: Register at https://cvent.me/RRvAen before 5 p.m. EST January 13 to receive instructions for how to log in.

WHY: The COVID-19 pandemic has pulled back the curtain on health inequities in this country and, arguably has made the situation worse than ever as evidenced by the higher infection and death rates among specific populations. As a response, equity and inclusion have become hot topics of the 2020s, leading organizations large and small rushing to hire health equity officers. What will these officers do and how will these organizations achieve health equity? How are we going to move beyond these discussions toward real change? This work cannot happen in silos and Real Chemistry is focused on bringing together experts from across all industries to map out actionable solutions toward achieving real health equity in the United States.

