Bridger Photonics Wins Technology of the Year from Energy Industry Coalition for Gas Mapping LiDAR

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#emissionsreduction–Bridger Photonics, Inc. (“Bridger”) announced today that it has received the 2022 Distribution Technology of the Year Award from the ONE Future Coalition of energy industry members. ONE Future presented the inaugural awards “to companies that have developed an innovative technology or solutions that have reduced methane emissions for natural gas companies.”





The ONE Future Coalition consists of more than 50 natural gas companies united with the goal of reducing methane emissions intensity across the natural gas value chain to 1% or less by 2025. The ONE Future Coalition “is comprised of some of the largest natural gas [industry] companies in the U.S. and represents more than 20% of the U.S. natural gas value chain.” Members of the Coalition include companies like EQT, Sempra Energy (parent of SoCalGas), Hess, ONEOK, and others.

Bridger’s aerial Gas Mapping LiDAR technology is deployed across the production, transmission, and distribution sectors of the natural gas value chain to detect, locate, and quantify methane emissions. “Our team is so proud that ONE Future selected Gas Mapping LiDAR for a Technology of the Year Award. Our goal is to provide actionable data for operators to meaningfully reduce their emissions, and we are grateful to be recognized through this award,” stated Bridger Photonics’ CEO, Pete Roos.

The ONE Future Technology of the Year awards aim to “spotlight the companies, organizations and individuals who are positively contributing to lowering methane emissions and improving operational practices across the natural gas value chain.” Bridger’s technology can scan up to hundreds of sites per day and provides actionable insight into the location and size of emissions to help companies prioritize leak repair, accurately perform methane emissions accounting, and achieve meaningful emissions reduction.

About Bridger Photonics, Inc.

Located in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Photonics, Inc. provides aerial methane detection, localization, and quantification across the natural gas value chain. Gas Mapping LiDAR was developed using funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy and won an R&D100 Award in 2019 for the technology. Bridger’s mission is to enable clean, safe, and streamlined oil and gas operations by providing actionable data for methane emissions reduction. For more information, see www.bridgerphotonics.com.

