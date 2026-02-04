Bridger Photonics Posts Record Year as Operators Turn to Trusted Emissions Intelligence

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridger Photonics (“Bridger”) closed its strongest year in company history last year, marked by record asset coverage, record revenue, and global adoption of its methane emissions data and intelligence across multiple continents and the entire oil and natural gas value chain.

Bridger’s momentum reflects a clear shift in how operators choose to manage emissions: away from legacy and weather-limited approaches and toward entire asset coverage with data they can trust. Bridger continues to lead the methane detection space—growing existing customers and attracting new ones. Bridger has competitively displaced 32 customers from other aerial technologies, driven by deep industry expertise, proven data reliability and actionability, the ability to operate across challenging conditions and seasons, close coordination with ground crews, and a white-glove service model designed around operator needs.

Customers across onshore production, midstream, LNG, and offshore operations are increasingly relying on Bridger’s trusted data and rapid delivery timelines to make confident, defensible decisions at scale. This trust has translated into more than 30% customer growth and multiple eight-figure contracts, as operators across the value chain adopted Bridger as their emissions data system of record.

“Our strongest year yet is the result of relentless focus on execution and customer outcomes,” said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics. “As monitoring programs scale, operators need data they can trust to make decisions quickly, repeatedly, and at scale. Bridger provides the operational clarity teams need, which is why adoption continues to grow across the value chain.”

In 2025, Bridger expanded its product portfolio to set a new standard for end-to-end emissions management, designed to meet operators wherever they are, from methane detection for LDAR to advanced analytics identifying emission trends and root causes, across all assets, all seasons, and all locations. These solutions give customers the confidence to navigate voluntary frameworks and regulatory requirements, including OGMP 2.0, evolving EPA and EU expectations, backed by high-fidelity data they can trust.

As part of its operational scale-up, Bridger reduced data delivery turnaround time by 48%, enabling customers to move more quickly from detection to mitigation. Building on one of the industry’s largest emissions datasets, the company continues to invest in advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to surface actionable insights that help operators prioritize repairs, reduce emissions faster, and operate more efficiently.

Bridger’s global footprint also expanded significantly in 2025, with operations conducted in six countries across the globe. In 2026, the company plans to execute in over a dozen countries, including expanded activity across Europe, reflecting continued global recognition of LiDAR as the superior technology for accurate, scalable emissions measurement.

In parallel, Bridger continues to invest in its core capabilities, advancing new ways to help customers interpret and act on emissions data with greater speed, confidence, and efficiency as programs mature.

With record performance behind it and a growing set of capabilities in place, Bridger Photonics enters the coming year positioned for continued growth as operators worldwide look for trusted, long-term partners to support scalable, defensible emissions programs.

About Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics delivers trusted emissions data and intelligence to support confident decision-making at scale. Proven across the oil and natural gas value chain, Bridger’s solutions provide year-round coverage across assets, locations, and seasons, helping operators improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and recover value. Bridger is trusted by leading energy companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Phillips 66.

