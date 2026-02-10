Brian McCarthy Joins Cursor as President of Global Revenue and Field Operations

Former Rubrik President and CRO to lead Cursor's global go-to-market organization

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brian McCarthy is joining Cursor as President of Global Revenue and Field Operations.

Brian is an accomplished enterprise software executive with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling global go-to-market organizations in high-growth environments. He joins Cursor during a key moment of growth as global enterprises rethink how software is built in the age of AI.

Most recently, Brian served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik, where he led the company’s global go-to-market strategy, worldwide sales, operations, field execution, and partner ecosystem. During his tenure, Brian played a key leadership role in taking the company public, scaling internationally, and consistently delivering strong results.

Prior to Rubrik, Brian was Chief Revenue Officer at ThoughtSpot, where he led sales, services, and support during the company’s transition to a SaaS-first model. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at AppDynamics following its acquisition by Cisco, as well as at Qlik, where he focused on driving enterprise adoption.

“Enterprise demand for Cursor has grown at an extraordinary pace,” said Jordan Topoleski, Chief Operating Officer of Cursor. “As the world’s largest companies rethink how they build software, we are scaling rapidly to support our customers globally. Brian’s experience building and operating world-class go-to-market organizations will help us meet that demand and better serve enterprises shipping software at scale.”

Brian’s arrival comes as Cursor continues to see accelerated enterprise adoption. Cursor is now used by over 50,000 engineering teams globally, with nearly 70% of the Fortune 1000 represented in its customer base.

“Cursor is redefining what it means to build software,” said Brian McCarthy. “The pace of enterprise adoption is extraordinary, and I’m excited to join the team to help scale the business globally and support engineering organizations in their AI adoption journey.”

About Cursor

Cursor is the best way to build software with AI. Helping teams solve the hardest problems, Cursor builds an ecosystem of tools to write, review, and maintain code more efficiently. Serving the majority of the Fortune 500 and over 50,000 teams globally, Cursor is accelerating the future of software development. Learn more at https://cursor.com/.

Media contact

press@cursor.com