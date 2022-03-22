Breyer Capital Backs Quantum AI Startup, Sandbox AQ

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breyer Capital, a premier global venture capital and private equity investor focused on catalyzing high-impact entrepreneurs, today announced an investment in Sandbox AQ, an enterprise software company delivering SaaS solutions that leverage quantum tech and AI, which launched today. In addition, Breyer Capital Founder and CEO Jim Breyer has joined the company’s board of advisors.

Founded by successful serial entrepreneur, CEO and author Jack D. Hidary, the inspiration for Sandbox AQ and some of its team began at Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) in 2016. In 2022, Sandbox AQ formed an independent company to develop quantum AI solutions for financial services, healthcare, computer security, the U.S. government and other computationally-intensive sectors.

“At Breyer Capital, we believe that the convergence of AI and quantum technologies will transform industries in profound ways. That is why we are pleased to invest in Sandbox AQ, whose quantum and AI solutions intersect with many of Breyer Capital’s core sectors, including AI, financial services, healthcare, communications, and security,” said Breyer. “Jack Hidary is one of the brightest minds in quantum, and his subject matter expertise is underpinned by a successful track record as an entrepreneur and executive. His approach to delivering quantum and AI solutions leveraging today’s high-performance computing is nothing short of revolutionary, and the market is already responding as the company has quickly attracted some of the world’s top scientists and marquee customers. I’m looking forward to working closely with Jack and the entire Sandbox AQ team to help discover new markets for this exciting technology.”

“Jim has a stellar reputation for investing in companies with tremendous global, social or commercial impact, finding innovative ways to advance industries through the application of AI and other cutting-edge technologies,” said Hidary. “We’re especially excited to have Jim join our board of advisors, where his deep, cross-sector connections in industries that have an immediate need for quantum solutions will help us to thoughtfully expand within the healthcare, financial services, and security industries – and beyond.”

Sandbox AQ, which launched today with several prominent customers including Vodafone Business, Softbank Mobile, WIX, Mt. Sinai Health System and the U.S. federal government, has already begun delivering quantum and AI applications that solve real-world business and scientific challenges. The company will use the funds from Breyer Capital and other leading investors to grow its world-class, multi-disciplinary team of engineers, scientists and technologists and increase its ability to bring transformative technologies to market.

