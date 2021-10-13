Brex Opens to Global Startup with Operations in the US

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. fintech company Brex, the company redesigning finance for growing businesses, today announced that global startup founders with US businesses and operations will now be able to access all of the company’s products and services.

While startups historically have chosen to establish themselves in Silicon Valley, the startup landscape has been transitioning over the past few years with more entrepreneurs now building and scaling their businesses from anywhere in the world—even as they maintain operations in the US and serve US Customers. According to Y Combinator, about 50% of their most recent YC class is located outside of the US.

As a response to this shift, Brex is expanding its capabilities to allow seamless access to its offerings globally as well. This new expansion allows startup founders to be able to scale their business using Brex’s unique Financial OS from anywhere: accessing credit cards, business accounts, spend management software, and venture debt services.

Founders from around the world can now sign up for a Brex account in just 10 minutes. They can apply so long as they have a US Incorporation, US EIN, a US billing address, and US operations. Brex has partnered with Firstbase to help founders quickly and easily incorporate their businesses in the US.

“Because we (Firstbase) are the first service provider that a company deals with, it’s really important to give our customers the right tools for them to scale. A lot of our customers struggle with establishing business credit and accessing great financial tools–especially when they’re first-time founders. We recommend Brex because it makes it easy and sets our customers up with the tools for success,” said Mark Milastsivy, Founder and CEO, Firstbase.

“We’re living in an extremely global world, and while cross-border travel has been restricted, cross-border business and ideas have continued to accelerate,” said Henrique Dubugras, CEO and co-founder of Brex. “Our mission is to serve startups and founders anywhere and everywhere, and that includes providing them with access to all that Brex has to offer even if their founders are not physically in the US.”

“Brex has enabled us to scale faster with higher credit limits and integrated spend management tools. We’re based in Canada and our lack of US business credit blocked us from other options but Brex made it easy,” said Matthew Smith, CEO & Co-Founder of MazumaGo.

This expanded capability continues to support Brex’s mission in creating a community of global founders and providing all startups with the right tools to manage their finances – so that they can better focus on building and growing their businesses.

About Brex

Brex is a powerful financial stack designed to serve the next generation of growing businesses. By integrating software, services, and products into one experience, we help customers effortlessly extend the power of every dollar, so they’re free to focus on big dreams and fast growth—without worrying about wasted spend. We proudly serve tens of thousands of businesses, from small private companies to many of America’s most beloved public brands. Learn more at brex.com.

Contacts

Karen Tillman



press@brex.com