Brewer Lane Ventures Expands Operating Partner Team with the Addition of Douglas Kim and Promotion of David Castellani.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brewer Lane Ventures (BLV), a Boston-based venture capital firm focused on investing in the future of financial services, announced today the addition of Douglas Kim as Operating Partner. David Castellani, formerly Operating Principal at Brewer Lane Ventures, has been promoted to Operating Partner as well. Douglas will partner with portfolio company founders to provide strategic guidance and execution expertise as they scale their businesses.

“Douglas comes to us with 30 years of experience in co-founding and running enterprise software businesses in AI, customer engagement, and automation. His operating knowledge, skillset, and relationships make him an ideal collaborative partner to our portfolio companies as they grow and develop,” said John Kim, Founder and Managing Partner of Brewer Lane Ventures.

Douglas’s entrepreneurial experience includes the founding of Pega Cloud – the $250M enterprise SaaS business for Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA), as well as Talksender, the world’s first rich media email marketing company. Douglas was a founding executive at NovaSoft, the category leader in engineering content management, where he ran Europe and Latin America, and served as Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer and Advisor to several successful venture-backed, high growth startups.

“It’s an exciting time to join Brewer Lane. They’ve developed an extraordinary portfolio built on a very sound investment thesis with a talented team to support it. I’m looking forward to partnering with these inventive, resilient founders as they reimagine what’s possible in the financial services and insurance markets,” said Douglas Kim.

Additionally, Douglas serves as a fellow at The MIT Connection Science Institute at Media Lab, where he helps bridge corporate partnerships, venture capital, and entrepreneurial efforts in the MIT ecosystem, and also co-hosts the MIT Connection Science Summit.

David Castellani joined Brewer Lane Ventures in April 2021 as an Operating Principal and has now been promoted to Operating Partner. Previously, Castellani was Senior Vice President and Business Information Officer at New York Life, where he was responsible for the oversight of enterprise technology and IT governance. Castellani has founded two startup companies in the past, Mi8 Corporation and Qv21, Inc., both of which centered on the use of technology to drive process improvement.

Castellani said, “I continue to be impressed by the Brewer Lane team as well as the portfolio that we’ve built together. The future of fintech and insurtech is on the horizon, and it looks bright.”

About Brewer Lane Ventures:

Brewer Lane Ventures is an early-stage fintech and insurtech venture capital firm. We partner with visionaries reimagining how consumers and companies engage with financial services, how risk is assessed and managed, and how modern infrastructure enables incumbents and startups alike. Our team brings together domain expertise from founding and scaling startups, venture investing, and operating and directing leading financial services companies like New York Life, Prudential, Cigna, Fiserv, Pegasystems and Franklin Templeton.

To Learn more, visit us at brewerlane.com.

Contacts

Courtney Howe



Business Manager



508-414-9070



courtney@brewerlane.com