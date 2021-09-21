Brevan Howard and DRW Invest in Edge Focus to Fuel Major Expansion Into Fintech Lending Space

CHICAGO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brevanhoward—Edge Focus, a technology company that applies machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze credit, has entered into a strategic partnership with prominent hedge fund Brevan Howard and global quantitative trading firm DRW.

“I cannot think of two better complementary partners to enable us to accomplish our ambitious goals while using our technology to lower the cost of capital for millions of borrowers,” said Elliott Lorenz, co-founder and CEO of Edge Focus.

“We are delighted to partner with Edge Focus, whom we view as an exciting and innovative manager in the field of consumer credit,” said Aron Landy, CEO of Brevan Howard.

“At DRW, we have witnessed first-hand the power of sophisticated technology to disrupt the status quo and drive rapid innovation,” said Adam Garner, DRW Partner. “Edge Focus has a compelling vision for using cutting-edge machine learning techniques to radically change the consumer lending landscape.”

This partnership will allow Edge Focus to further develop their technology, expand their team, and grow their footprint within different fintech asset classes including real estate, autos, and point of sale.

“We are very impressed with the team’s differentiated tech-enabled approach and are delighted to partner with Edge Focus to expand credit to mainstream US consumers,” said Renaud Laplanche, CEO of Upgrade.

Edge Focus is reshaping fintech lending by disintermediating traditional lending market structure. Their proprietary technology allows them to source from a variety of channels and work with lending partners to underwrite credit and forecast defaults with a high degree of accuracy. This allows Edge Focus to curate investment portfolios for institutional clients to match their risk return objectives while having the meaningful impact of lowering the cost of capital for borrowers and providing access to those who have been traditionally overlooked.

The company’s pricing technology is designed to assess any individual’s credit risk exclusive of race, gender or other personal identifiable information. As a minority owned and operated firm, consideration for environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact is at the heart of the company’s business practices.

Edge Focus is also launching two new institutional investment strategies as part of the deal, which will allow them to strengthen and form new partnerships with fintech platforms and loan originators.

About Edge Focus

Launched in 2017, Edge Focus develops and operates an advanced fintech platform powered by proprietary ML and AI-driven technology. The company is led by former quantitative, high frequency and fundamental hedge fund investors with successful track records in capital markets.

The firm’s credit engines are capable of underwriting, pricing and forecasting credit default risk with high degrees of accuracy, which has far reaching applications across investment management, consumer and SME lending industries, and other emerging areas of fintech credit.

As a minority owned/operated firm, Edge Focus is committed to socially responsible lending practices and believes in equitable access to capital that is priced fairly and free from bias.

