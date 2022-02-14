BreezelineTM Delivers a Valentine’s Speed Boost for Its Internet Customers

Internet speeds double for many Breezeline customers

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today announced it has upgraded residential internet speeds starting today at no additional cost for customers in select packages.

Breezeline delivered the speed increases automatically to more than 125,000 customers based on their internet package. The faster speeds are also available to new customers.

In many cases, download speeds have doubled for customers at no additional cost. Breezeline has boosted the speed of 50 Mbps Internet to 100 Mbps, and 100 Mbps Internet to 200 Mbps. Breezeline’s 400 Mbps Internet is now 500 Mbps.

With these faster and more powerful speeds, residents can now simultaneously work from home, stream and game online, with greatly enhanced performance and reliability.

“Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or any day of the year, we know our customers love to connect online with everything that’s important to them, so we’re excited to offer even faster speeds at the same price starting today,” said Heather McCallion, Breezeline’s Vice President, Products and Programming. “We continue to invest in technology to make these speed upgrades possible for our customers.”

Breezeline offers residential speeds up to 1Gbps. Breezeline internet customers enjoy unlimited data, regardless of the speed they choose.

For more information on Breezeline’s residential and business services, please visit Breezeline.com.

ABOUT BREEZELINETM

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency. Internet speeds are not guaranteed and may vary by region. Other terms, conditions or restrictions may apply.

