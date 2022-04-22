Breakthrough Unveils CleanMile, the First End-To-End Transportation Emissions Management Solution

The leader in transportation management innovation introduces a way for companies to track network emissions and execute targeted low carbon solutions to reduce their transportation carbon footprint

GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breakthrough, a leading transportation technology solutions provider, today launched CleanMile, the first end-to-end scope 3 transportation emissions management solution for shippers across all industries.





Accessible through FELIX, Breakthrough’s premier transportation intelligence platform, CleanMile is the first solution to track, analyze, and report carbon emissions, create an emissions reduction roadmap, and execute actionable scope 1 and 3 transportation emissions reduction initiatives.

Many companies have set corporate sustainability goals to decrease emissions, but, until now, it has been difficult to reduce transportation-related emissions – a significant portion of overall emissions. Constituting roughly 90% of a company’s total emissions, scope 3 emissions are both the largest category of emissions and the most difficult to measure and improve. They are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the organization, including transportation, which is typically a top contributor to a company’s total emissions.

“Organizations wanting to reduce scope 3 emissions historically had no way to inform, track or manage these initiatives,” said Heather Mueller, Chief Marketing and Product Officer of Breakthrough. “CleanMile enables shippers to gain control of transportation emissions by analyzing shipment-level data to inform reduction initiatives and working with our team to build and execute a reduction roadmap.”

CleanMile provides actionable and data-driven recommendations for emissions reduction based on a shipper’s transportation network and specific sustainability goals. The service provides a detailed picture of a transportation network’s lifecycle emissions, serving as a guide for future expansion. Informed by more than $22B in annual freight spend in the FELIX platform, CleanMile is the most comprehensive transportation emissions management solution on the market today, helping shippers drive real progress toward corporate sustainability goals.

An extension of Breakthrough’s core offerings, CleanMile brings transportation fuel management and network strategy together. This builds on Breakthrough’s unparalleled legacy of helping shippers increase transportation network efficiency and reduce spend via its suite of solutions, including Fuel Recovery, Network Intelligence, and Capac-ID.

“For nearly two decades, we’ve partnered with our clients to build and execute effective strategies in transportation energy and network management,” said Mueller. “As we look toward the future, we are proud to provide the solutions our clients need to truly take control of their transportation emissions and make their corporate sustainability goals a reality.”

On an annual basis, Breakthrough supports and processes more than 21 million shipments and more than 12 billion transportation miles across several industries including retail, automotive, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, durable goods and pharmaceuticals. In 2021, Breakthrough Fuel Recovery clients reduced truckload and intermodal fuel spend by 20% and 58%, respectively.

To learn more about CleanMile, please visit breakthroughfuel.com/cleanmile.

About Breakthrough

Breakthrough is a leading innovator in transportation management, dedicated to creating transparent strategies for the world’s leading shippers. By leveraging a robust dataset of over $22 billion in annual freight spend, Breakthrough uncovers freight optimizations and removes distortion from traditional transportation practices. Together with its shipper clients, Breakthrough is transforming the transportation industry by building a more effective freight ecosystem. The company was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Logistics in 2021, is a recipient of the prestigious “Winning Through Innovation” award from Unilever, and is a five-time recipient of Procter & Gamble’s “External Business Partner Excellence Award.”

