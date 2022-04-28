Bready and Nanosys Join Forces to Launch World’s First Barrier-Free Laminated Quantum Dot Film Components

xQDEF™ Laminate delivers no-compromise quantum dot color and brightness for displays in a new, lower-cost package, expanding the market for quantum dot displays

Tier 1 brands expected to launch xQDEF Laminate in display products during the 2nd half of 2022

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nanosys, Inc. and Nanjing Bready Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd., today announced mass production of the world’s first line of completely air-stable, barrier-free, laminated quantum dot film components xQDEF™ Laminate deliver no-compromise quantum dot color and brightness for displays in a new, lower-cost package, expanding the market for quantum dot displays. Tier-one consumer electronics brands including Hisense, TCL and Vizio are expected to launch display products based on the new components in the 2nd half of 2022.

The new xQDEF components are based on Nanosys’ proprietary air-stable quantum dots to deliver no-compromise display performance while eliminating the need for costly barrier films. The laminate construction allows display makers the ultimate flexibility in white point and color gamut tuning while maintaining full manufacturing compatibility with QDEF™ displays.

Mr. Liu Yong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bready, said “We have had great success as a long-term partner of Nanosys in bringing QDEF™ quantum dot technology to market for our tier one customers in China, Korea, Japan and in the US. Now, we are the first company to provide xQDEF Laminate without the need for barrier films while also delivering the same high standard of reliability as the QDEF, the industry standard. This is a perfect example of successful collaboration between two industry leaders in China and the US. We continue to enjoy the benefits of our close relationship with Nanosys.”

“The display industry has an insatiable demand for brighter, more colorful, lifelike displays. xQDEF provides the same exceptional picture quality improvements as the original QDEF™ products while delivering substantial cost and supply chain advantages. We are excited to introduce this new technology offering with Bready, which has already become one of the dominant QDEF suppliers through their manufacturing innovations.” said Russell Kempt, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Nanosys.

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering quantum dot and microLED technology to the display industry. As of 2021, industry-leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 50 million devices in over 750 unique products from tablets to monitors and TVs with Nanosys’ proprietary quantum dot technology. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world’s largest quantum dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 900 issued and pending patents worldwide.

For more information, visit http://www.nanosys.com

About Bready

Based on such subjects as electron optics, material science and mechanics, Bready is a Chinese high-tech enterprise specialized in the R & D, production, finishing and sales of functional polymeric film in such fields as new displays. As for the new display field, the Company’s various kinds of optical films have been extensively applied to terminal display devices such as LCD TVs, desktop displays, laptops and onboard monitors.

With a strong focus on the functional polymeric film industry, Bready has accumulated the capacity of R & D, finishing and production of film products with a wide range of applications by taking advantage of core technologies it has developed after years of efforts, such as “high-precision molding technology”, “high-precision coating technology”, “high-precision extrusion and extension technology” and “technology of key device design”. With complete product variety, high R & D investment and scale production mode, Bready has established steady partnerships with LCD panel enterprises and terminal consumer electronics brand owners. The terminal customers of products include famous consumer electronic enterprises both at home and abroad, such as HUAWEI, BOE, XIAOMI, HISENSE, TCL, Microsoft, VIZIO and SHARP, etc.

