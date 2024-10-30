BreachRx Named to Fortune 2025 Cyber 60 List of Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Startups

Achievement recognizes the company’s commitment to transforming cyber incident response

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BreachRx, provider of the first intelligent incident response platform designed for the entire enterprise, today announced that it has been named to Fortune Magazine’s 2025 Cyber 60 list of the most important venture-backed startups. Fortune editors partnered with Lightspeed Venture Partners on the second annual list to identify the top companies that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions and have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event.





The groundbreaking BreachRx platform transforms how organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from security incidents. It replaces the reactive status quo of manual processes, wikis, spreadsheets, ticketing systems, and emails with a proactive AI-augmented SaaS solution that maintains ongoing best practices without burdening the security team. The intelligent platform unifies disparate groups to ensure every team involved in the response has better visibility and consistent information for faster, more effective decision-making. Acting like a flight recorder, BreachRx enables quicker incident response, avoiding security downtime and minimizing risk for organizations and their customers. In the case of government legal action, CISOs and CEOs can demonstrate that appropriate and timely actions were taken, effectively managing their own risk.

“The 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report reveals a stark reality for businesses today – data breaches are more expensive than ever, with the average cost of an average-size incident at nearly $10 million and loss of customer business at a record $1.47 million per breach. These staggering costs should serve as a wake-up call for organizations to prioritize proactive incident and breach preparedness,” said Andy Lunsford, CEO and Co-founder of BreachRx. “At BreachRx, we’re helping companies proactively build resilience against these growing threats and mitigate the financial and reputational damage they can inflict. By automating incident response planning and execution, our platform enables businesses to respond swiftly and effectively when breaches occur, measurably saving millions in incident-related costs. We are very grateful that the expert team at Fortune and Lightspeed Venture Partners recognize this massive issue and BreachRx’s excellence in addressing it.”

To construct the Fortune Cyber 60 list, Lightspeed Venture Partners surveyed more than 300 cybersecurity startups based on market data, including growth rate and ARR, provided by Pitchbook. Lightspeed also nominated companies for consideration based on the investment partners’ research and analysis of the cybersecurity market landscape.

For more information on BreachRx or to schedule a demo, please visit www.breachrx.com.

About BreachRx

BreachRx is the first intelligent incident response platform that provides operational resilience for the entire enterprise. Its patented technology brings order to the chaos before, during, and after incidents by automatically generating tailored incident response plans and providing targeted guidance to relevant stakeholders through every step of the process. Integrated privileged communication channels and audit trails ensure compliance with rapidly evolving standards and proactively protect CISOs and executive leadership from personal liability. BreachRx is based in San Francisco and is backed by SYN Ventures.

About the Fortune Cyber 60

The Cyber 60 was generated from a list of over 200 private cybersecurity companies based on data about funding rounds and valuation from Pitchbook. The companies selected were surveyed and asked to provide growth rate and revenue data in bands, to indicate their relative strength and success in the market. Publicly accessible reporting and other market data were used to add companies to the Pitchbook list. Respondents were required to provide data in order to be considered for the list. FORTUNE reviewed the data and list selection criteria with Lightspeed to ensure a fair and unbiased process. Some companies that chose not to provide data were considered for inclusion on the final list based on previously reported publicly available information. Lightspeed’s Enterprise Investment Committee reviewed the final composition of the list prior to publication, in conjunction with FORTUNE. No private data or preferential treatment was given to Lightspeed portfolio companies.

