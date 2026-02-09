Brazos Safety Systems Works with Garmin to Deliver Seamless Flight Data Integration for Enhanced Flight Safety and Efficiency

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BrazosSafetySystems--Brazos Safety Systems (“Brazos”), a global leader in Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) solutions for fixed-wing and helicopter aircraft, is working with Garmin to integrate Garmin’s FlyGarmin ecosystem and the Brazos FDM analytics platform. This program enables FlyGarmin users to access Brazos FDM capability with an affordable and effective service offering and will provide new insights into pilot/operator performance.

Through this collaboration, FlyGarmin users may choose to have their Garmin avionics data automatically forwarded to Brazos for FDM analysis and reporting. This will enable operators to pull back the curtain on behavior and safety patterns, gaining deeper insights on flights.

By combining the data from Garmin avionics with Brazos Safety’s advanced analytics, operators gain an integrated solution that seamlessly automates flight data collection and transfer, enables safety trend analysis and exceedance detection through the Brazos platform, and enhances operational readiness and regulatory compliance via accessible, data-rich insights.

“This unique Garmin and Brazos FDM program offers an excellent opportunity for general aviation and FAR 135 operators to enhance their understanding of flying behaviors with a focus on safety improvement,” said Tom Nied, VP of Sales & Marketing at Brazos Safety Systems.

This collaboration casts a spotlight on both companies’ commitment to advancing aviation safety through innovation, automation, and teamwork. For more information on the integration and setup instructions, visit garmin.brazossafety.com.

About Garmin

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world’s first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

For more information, visit Garmin.com/Aviation.

About Brazos Safety Systems

Founded in 2015 and based in Ft. Worth, Texas, Brazos Safety Systems is a global leader of Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) services for helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft operators. Brazos serves many global fleet operators across a range of aviation service segments including emergency medical service, corporate VIP, charter, law enforcement, airlift, and offshore operations.

Learn more at https://www.brazossafety.com/.

Kendall Sellers

Marketing Manager

ksellers@brazossafety.com