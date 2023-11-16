Home Business Wire Braze to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Business Wire

Braze to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 31, 2023, after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.


What: Braze Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, December 6th at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Hannah Blackington

press@braze.com

Articoli correlati

Toast Announces Participation at the UBS Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present...
Continua a leggere

Agilent Increases Cash Dividend to 23.6 Cents per Share

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company has increased its quarterly dividend to 23.6...
Continua a leggere

Resources Connection Acquires CloudGo Pte Ltd.

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transaction Expands RGP’s Digital Transformation Business in Asia Pacific RegionIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 15, 2023, Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq:...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php