Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumer and brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended April 30, 2022, after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, June 13, 2022. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm EDT (2:00 pm PDT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

What: Braze First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call



When: Monday, June 13th at 5:00 pm EDT / 2:00 pm PDT



Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

