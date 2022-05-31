Home Business Wire Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Business Wire

Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumer and brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended April 30, 2022, after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, June 13, 2022. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm EDT (2:00 pm PDT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

What: Braze First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Monday, June 13th at 5:00 pm EDT / 2:00 pm PDT

Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Meghan Halaszynski

press@braze.com

Articoli correlati

CORRECTING and REPLACING Paystand Launches the First Industry-Leading, Self-Driving AR Solution That Puts the Cash Cycle on Auto-Pilot for Faster, Simpler Payments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Paystand’s industry-leading AR solution enables fast, efficient, and profitable payments, delivering advanced features for accepting deposits for Quotes &...
Continua a leggere

VeriSilicon Image Signal Processor IP Achieved IEC 61508 Industrial Functional Safety Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company's first IP being certified by dual international functional safety standards, which is ideal for safety-critical automotive and...
Continua a leggere

LiveRamp Rolls Out Authenticated Traffic Solution to iQIYI

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATS will help to unlock iQIYI’s addressable streaming inventory for the world’s top marketers in key markets including Taiwan,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CORRECTING and REPLACING Paystand Launches the First Industry-Leading, Self-Driving AR Solution That Puts the...

Business Wire