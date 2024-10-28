Braze Named a Leader in 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs for Second Consecutive Year

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, marking the company’s second consecutive position as a Leader. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.





“We believe being recognized as a Leader by Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reinforces our commitment to helping brands meet evolving customer expectations through continued innovation,” said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. “At Braze, we empower marketers to collaborate with technology teams to apply AI-driven approaches that deepen customer relationships, and in turn, drive meaningful ROI. We are passionate about offering marketers new ways to automate and experiment with personalized campaigns at scale in order to meet their customers’ demand for seamless, intuitive interactions across channels. In our opinion, this consecutive recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in customer engagement.”

Braze offers a leading customer engagement platform that helps brands such as FanDuel, Intuit, MAX (HBO), Venmo, and Zalando build meaningful, personalized relationships with their audiences in real time. Marketers can collect and act on data from any source, orchestrating cross-channel messaging and customer journeys from a single platform. Braze empowers brands to deliver seamless interactions through email, push notifications, SMS, in-app messaging, and more, driving customer loyalty and business growth. Recently, Braze announced new BrazeAI™-powered tools like Project Catalyst, an agent that will enable marketers to easily create, test, and optimize thousands of campaign variations. Additionally, Braze has enhanced its data capabilities with automated identity resolution, zero-copy data, as well as new integrations with AWS and Microsoft Azure, helping marketers unify data and deliver impactful, personalized experiences across every touchpoint.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To learn more about the Braze platform’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, read our blog or download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

