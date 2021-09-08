BraveHeart Wireless and Analog Devices Collaborate on Remote Patient Monitoring System

NASHUA, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADI—BraveHeart Wireless Inc today announced a strategic agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. to collaborate on a complete, end-to-end remote patient monitoring (RPM) system. BraveHeart, a startup based in Nashua, NH, and Analog Devices will work together to incorporate BraveHeart’s 510(k) cleared Bravo1 remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform as a component of Analog Devices’ vital sign monitoring infrastructure. The collaboration between BraveHeart and Analog Devices will allow healthcare partners unique access to a suite of healthcare sensing technologies built on the foundation of a robust medical-grade RPM platform.

“We are thrilled to be working with Analog Devices to further refine our innovative remote patient monitoring platform,” commented Steve McCalmont, CEO of BraveHeart Wireless. “ADI’s sensor and signal chain expertise as well as commitment to grow their healthcare business with an eye towards vertical integration created an ideal collaboration opportunity for BraveHeart. Working together, we feel we will be offering a platform that will outperform others in the market and transform the way patients are monitored at home.”

BraveHeart’s Bravo1 platform is highly customizable and features a multi-sensor, reusable, rechargeable wearable patch module, a communications gateway, mobile applications, and cloud data management. BraveHeart’s unique approach to remote patient monitoring incorporates an open architecture allowing for sensor expansion, open data access, and integration into systems such as Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platforms. Both real-time and intermittent remote vital signs monitoring are possible. The wearable patch is designed to drive compliance and better patient outcomes while minimizing the cost per use.

“Analog Devices is excited to collaborate with healthcare innovators,” said Adrian Fox, Director of Digital Healthcare Systems at Analog Devices. “Braveheart Wireless’ configurable multimodal chest platform is ideally suited for accelerating healthcare insight development. Our work with Braveheart will create an intuitive device-to-cloud platform for collecting clinical vital sign information via Analog Devices’ sensors, enabling the development of advanced healthcare analytics.”

BraveHeart Wireless Inc. is a Nashua, NH-based startup developing a next-generation platform for remote patient monitoring. Visit https://braveheart.life

Analog Devices, Inc. operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected opportunities, benefits, product and service offerings, and developments associated with the collaboration between Analog Devices and BraveHeart Wireless relating to remote patient monitoring solutions, that are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the companies operate. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be relied upon as representing Analog Devices’ expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements include difficulty or delay in our design, development, production and marketing of products, technologies and solutions, including those associated with the collaboration between Analog Devices and BraveHeart Wireless, and other risk factors described in the most recent filings of Analog Devices with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analog Devices does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release or otherwise.

