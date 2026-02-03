Brands Have Modeled Emissions for 400,000 Products with Worldly’s Scope 3 Solution and Can Now Go Further with 260+ Consumer Goods Categories

Multi-category brands and retailers have used Worldly’s solution to gain deep, full life cycle visibility into more than 400,000 consumer goods products—now covering even more apparel, plus footwear, furniture, home goods, sports and outdoor equipment, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#consumergoods--Worldly, the leading sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for consumer goods, today announced a major expansion of its Product Impact Calculator, a breakthrough solution that quickly measures a product’s carbon footprint and calculates corporate-level Scope 3 emissions, helping businesses prepare for global regulatory reporting requirements.

With the expansion, the Product Impact Calculator now covers products in more than 260 product categories across consumer goods industries including sporting goods, home goods, furniture, hard goods, apparel, and footwear, making it easier for multi-category brands and retailers to measure and reduce product-level Scope 3 emissions using primary data, not estimates. By connecting materials, suppliers, and finished products in one system, organizations can identify emissions hotspots, model decarbonization scenarios, and prioritize actions with confidence. Unlike other product carbon footprint tools, the solution seamlessly integrates primary data on materials and suppliers at scale, delivering more precise and actionable calculations compared to spend-based approaches, and a more efficient and scalable option than resource-intensive life cycle assessments.

Initially covering 40 apparel product categories, the Product Impact Calculator has quickly become a go-to solution for teams seeking reliable, product-level impact data grounded in real supplier performance. Brands have already used it to model Scope 3 emissions for more than 400,000 products. This integrated view across materials and finished products bridges a long-standing gap in the global supply chain, unlocking deeper insight into where impacts occur, how they compound across tiers, and where targeted action can drive the greatest improvement. The result is a level of data connectivity and supply chain impact intelligence that goes beyond anything else currently available in the market.

The Product Impact Calculator integrates seamlessly with Worldly’s broader data ecosystem, including Cascale’s Higg Materials Sustainability Index, Higg Product Module, and Higg Facility Environmental Module, ensuring primary data flows from supplier inputs to finished-product impact.

A Sharper Look at Impacts Across a Product’s Entire Life

The latest Product Impact Calculator update offers an even more detailed view of a product’s full life cycle, including:

Category-specific packaging — recognizing, for example, that a bike or sofa requires bulkier, sturdier packaging than a set of golf balls.

— recognizing, for example, that a bike or sofa requires bulkier, sturdier packaging than a set of golf balls. Assembly impacts — capturing differences in manufacturing complexity across product types.

— capturing differences in manufacturing complexity across product types. Real-world use-phase behavior — such as how often a product is washed, charged, or maintained by the customer.

These insights matter. For high-wash items like t-shirts or socks, the use phase can account for up to 30% of total environmental impact. The Product Impact Calculator replaces guesswork with clear, data-driven estimates, giving companies a truer picture of their footprint and actionable levers for improvement. Unlike industry-agnostic calculators, the Product Impact Calculator is built on industry LCA data and expert-led product modeling, delivering product-level insights brands can trust.

Designed for Multi-Category Brands Navigating New Regulations

As sustainability and compliance expectations accelerate globally, the Product Impact Calculator gives teams across sustainability, sourcing, product, compliance, and legal a single foundation of trusted data.

The newly added footwear models are aligned with the European Commission’s Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (PEFCR) to help brands prepare for emerging regulations such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Digital Product Passport (DPP) requirements. The Product Impact Calculator also generates the scores and labels brands need to meet France’s Environmental Cost (formerly named ‘Eco-Score’) labeling requirements, supporting multiple corporate and product-level compliance frameworks from one connected dataset.

Industry Leaders See Immediate Value

In the 2025 Fashion Transparency Index, Worldly customers accounted for more than half of the top 10% companies listed as the most transparent brands globally and scored 60% higher than non-customers, overall.

KMD Brands, parent company of Kathmandu, Oboz, and Rip Curl, is already using the Product Impact Calculator to model thousands of products and replace averages with real supplier data.

“We’ve identified hotspots, explored decarbonization scenarios, and prioritized actions backed by real numbers,” said Shasta O’Loughlin, Head of ESG at KMD Brands. “Worldly’s Product Impact Calculator gives us highly tangible insights we can use across teams and in preparation for upcoming regulations.”

Komar, an early adopter of the Product Impact Calculator, has onboarded thousands of products to unlock material-level visibility and guide investment decisions.

“With clearer Scope 3 emissions data, we can focus our investments where they will drive the greatest impact,” said Dr. Thiwanka De Fonseka, Chief Sustainability Officer at Komar. “Rather than doing the calculations manually or using another third-party, we can use the Product Impact Calculator to save time and money while achieving accurate simulations. We can see what would happen if we changed from Supplier A to Supplier B or changed the boiler from one type to another. These are some of the potentials we’re looking at, and using the Product Impact Calculator makes our internal work much easier and we have great confidence in our results.”

“Scope 3 used to be a guessing game. With this expansion, brands no longer have to choose between speed and accuracy, they can have both,” said Scott Raskin, CEO of Worldly. “The Product Impact Calculator gives companies the clarity they need to design better products, run smarter supply chains, report more accurately, and move forward strategically and responsibly.”

About Worldly

Worldly is the leading sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for the consumer goods industry. The company empowers brands, retailers, and manufacturers to turn verified primary data into insight and action across complex global supply chains.

Trusted by a network of more than 40,000 companies across apparel, footwear, home furnishings, and sporting goods, Worldly provides visibility into environmental and social performance, including carbon, water, chemicals, and labor, at the product, facility, and value-chain levels.

Built on industry-recognized standards, including Cascale’s Higg Index, Worldly translates raw data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations reduce risk, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and drive measurable progress over time.

www.worldly.io

Media Contact

WorldlyMedia@finnpartners.com