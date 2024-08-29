Brambles’ 2024 Sustainability Review: Advancing Regenerative Supply Networks

Global logistics group and operator of CHEP brand leads on regenerative action and tracks ahead of science-based targets

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brambles today released its 2024 Sustainability Review, reporting on material environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress and achievements across its global operations for the year ending June, 30 2024.





Highlighting the inherent advantages of its circular model and regenerative vision, Brambles’ efforts in its 2024 fiscal year saw the company markedly reduce dependency on natural resources while stepping up its use of waste content in products. At the same time, continued collaboration with CHEP customers and partners to decarbonize the supply chain, along with lower volumes of pallet purchases, resulted in an 8% decrease in Scope 3 emissions against fiscal year 2023. Together with a 1% year-on-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Brambles’ decarbonization efforts continue to track ahead of the glidepath to meet its science-based targets by 2030.

Some of the significant achievements highlighted in the 2024 Sustainability Review include:

Enabling the sustainable growth of an additional 1.7 million trees, alongside the 2.6 million replaced through forestry certification programs, while maintaining 100% sustainable sourcing

alongside the 2.6 million replaced through forestry certification programs, while Doubling the use of post-consumer waste in products, with upcycled recycled content comprising 42% of all plastic material purchased

purchased Achieving a 15% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3) on the fiscal year 2020 baseline, while maintaining carbon neutral operations (Scope 1 and 2)

across entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3) on the fiscal year 2020 baseline, while (Scope 1 and 2) Increasing the number of customers participating in collaboration projects by 37.2% (491 customers) and collaborative initiatives by 15.9% (2,042 initiatives)

(491 customers) and (2,042 initiatives) Improving safety, with Brambles Injury Frequency Rate (BIFR) reducing for the fifth consecutive year , and progressing gender equality with women holding 37.5% of all management roles

, and progressing gender equality with Supporting local communities with contributions totaling $9.4M through partnerships with food banks, financial and in-kind donations, and employee volunteering

“The significant progress made toward Brambles’ 2025 sustainability targets reflects the shared pursuit of these goals by our employees, customers and partners, and takes us closer to our ambition of bringing regeneration to the world’s supply networks,” said Graham Chipchase, Brambles CEO. “More than ever, Brambles has a responsibility to lead on regeneration, to demonstrate the commercial, environmental and societal benefits of this pathway and to inspire the broad range of actions that will be required to restore and replenish our natural systems.”

Following its signal to become an early adopter of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework, Brambles commenced outlining nature-related impacts and dependencies in its 2024 reporting.

The company also continues to be an early adopter of climate disclosures, ahead of mandatory requirements, and has provided a comprehensive climate update in its 2024 annual report detailing climate transition and adaptation strategies.

Extending global leadership in sustainability

Brambles’ leadership in sustainability gained further recognition during the year, with TIME Magazine ranking the company No. 4 in its inaugural list of the world’s most sustainable companies. Brambles was also named the second most sustainable corporation in the world by Corporate Knights in 2024 and retained the top ranking in its industry category in the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

