BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff

‘This is our Mission’ podcast series returns to outside-looking-in format to cover the broader AI ecosystem and the company’s place in it

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that industry expert Michael Azoff is the featured guest on this month’s “This is our Mission” podcast. He joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson to discuss neuromorphic computing in the AI space. The podcast will be available October 5 at 4 p.m. PDT across the company’s podcast platforms and the BrainChip website.

Azoff’s work as an IT industry analyst covers software engineering topics from agile and DevOps to application lifecycle management and cloud-native computing. He began covering machine learning when deep learning emerged as a top of interest within artificial intelligence. Azoff and Telson cover a range of topics, including edge AI, neural network architectures, sensory-based applications, autonomous vehicles and more.

“One of the best parts of doing this podcast series is talking to people with the passion, background and expertise in the very fields where BrainChip excels,” said Telson. “Having someone like Michael be able to share his two decades of analyst coverage in the IT industry gives our audience great perspective in how neuromorphic computing will impact a wide scope of industries and applications. I’m eager for everyone to hear this engaging conversation and hopefully learn more about BrainChip’s mission in revolutionizing AI at the edge.”

BrainChip’s Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property can be used in applications, including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

The BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors. Past podcast episodes are available to listen to at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

