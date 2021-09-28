BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021

Company executives offer their expertise on AI at the edge during conference presentation, virtual Q&A sessions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson will present “Intelligent AI Everywhere” at the AI Everywhere Forum September 28 at 1:15 p.m. PDT and September 29 at 10:15 a.m. PDT. A live chat hosted by the BrainChip team will be answering questions during each virtual presentation.

In this session, attendees will learn how to easily apply efficient AI in edge devices by implementing Akida IP into their SOC or as stand-alone silicon. Working with sensors at the edge requires real-time computation and managing both ultra-low power and latency requirements with traditional machine learning which is extremely difficult when it comes to empowering smart intelligent edge sensors. Critical problems such as privacy, security, latency, low power requirements, with key features such as one shot learning and computing on the device with no dependency on the cloud will be highlighted.

“AI applications range from large-scale analysis of medical data and online retail recommendation engines, to robotics and computer vision, to sensor fusion in the smallest sensor nodes,” said Telson. “As AI becomes more prevalent in these systems, there remains a need to bring processing to devices at the edge through on-chip learning. I look forward to sharing how BrainChip’s Akida NPU leverages advanced neuromorphic computing to empower intelligent edge sensors while solving critical problems such as privacy, security, latency, low power requirements, with key features such as one shot learning and computing on the device with no dependency on the cloud.”

BrainChip’s Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

In addition to Telson’s presentations, there will be two hours of open Q&A with the BrainChip team via a Virtual Booth from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. PDT and 10:30 -11:30 a.m. PDT both days.

The AI Everywhere Forum is a two-day virtual conference and exhibition. The conference will focus on AI in the Data Center, at the Edge, in the Device and for the IoT. It features Keynotes about major technical trends, market requirements, new applications areas and more, Panel discussions with industry experts, Technical presentations about products and solutions. Additional information about the conference is available at https://www.ai-everywhereforum.com/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

PR Communications



Mark Smith, 818-398-1424



marks@jprcom.com