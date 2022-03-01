BrainChip Appoints Antonio J. Viana as Chairman of the Board

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic Al chips and IP, today announced the appointment of Antonio J. Viana as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Viana, who is currently a BrainChip non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, replaces Emmanuel Hernandez who is retiring and stepping down from the board.

Mr. Viana is a seasoned technology executive who has been a major contributor to BrainChip since coming onto the board in June of 2021. Mr. Viana has been instrumental in promoting and implementing new performance planning and measurement processes, as well as being the lead on the recruitment of BrainChip’s current CEO. Prior to coming to BrainChip, Mr. Viana held several senior executive positions at ARM Holdings including President and EVP of Commercial and Global development, Global Director of the ARM Foundry Program, and Executive VP of Worldwide Sales. Mr. Viana is currently a non-executive director of Arteris Inc, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and has been on their board since 2016.

“Antonio’s extensive knowledge of the semiconductor ecosystem and his demonstrated commitment to our continued growth and success are invaluable assets to BrainChip,” said CEO Sean Hehir. “As Chairman, in addition to supporting and driving shareholder interests, he will continue to help us catalyze our commercial focus and support the executive team to meet our market objectives.”

Mr. Hernandez has left the Board effective immediately, as he embarks on retirement after a remarkable career spanning 46 years. Mr. Hernandez has served on the BrainChip board since 2017. A search to add a new non-executive board member to replace Mr. Hernandez is underway.

“I am a strong believer and advocate for BrainChip’s neuromorphic approach to AI semiconductor design, and the market opportunity ahead,” said Mr. Viana. “I am honored to work with this incredible team of professionals and look forward to the continuing journey of building BrainChip into a global technology market leader. On behalf of the board and company, we congratulate Manny on his incredible career, we thank him for his dedication to BrainChip and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

BrainChip deploys AI at the edge in a way that existing technologies cannot. The company’s tech is both high-performance and ultra-low power, enabling a range of capabilities including on-chip, in-device one-shot learning. BrainChip’s IP can be used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronics to industrial IoT to electric vehicles, and smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, odors, taste, touch, and sound.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a ground-breaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

Media Contact:



Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424

Investor Contact:

Mark Komonoski



Integrous Communications



Direct: 877-255-8483



Mobile: 403-470-8384



mkomonoski@integcom.us