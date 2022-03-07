BrainCheck Launches First End-to-End Cognitive Testing to Care Management Solution

BrainCheck CARE allows clinicians to transition seamlessly from diagnosis to treatment plan

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViVE Level 1: Halls A-D, Booth 418 – BrainCheck Inc., developer of an innovative digital cognitive assessment platform, today announced BrainCheck® CARE™, a fully digital, end-to-end cognitive care management solution that integrates the CMS requirements of conventional cognitive care planning with unparalleled connectivity and functionality. With BrainCheck CARE, providers can develop a personalized cognitive care plan following a cognitive impairment diagnosis, including dementia and Alzheimer’s.

BrainCheck CARE guides providers through the creation, documentation, and delivery of a cognitive care plan post-diagnosis by streamlining data collection and supporting personalized intervention. The end-to-end digital platform integrates provider, patient, and caregiver inputs and can also be completed remotely when all three parties are in different locations. BrainCheck CARE tailors each patient’s care plan based on the diagnosis with treatment recommendations for providers, as well as a list of interactive tools and resources for patient and caregiver support.

BrainCheck CARE allows for patients, clinicians, and caregivers to work in tandem to create a cohesive cognitive care plan. Before a plan is recommended, the patient completes a BrainCheck standard battery which results in the patient’s Cognitive Quotient (CQ™) score. Depending on these scores, BrainCheck CARE is suggested to the clinician and a patient-specific recommended care plan can be generated.

“Cognitive care is often not managed comprehensively, and without a technology solution, it is difficult and time consuming for a physician to collect and assimilate all the relevant data from the different patients, caregivers, clinicians and create a holistic intervention that is tailored to each person and the areas of deficit,” said Yael Katz, PhD, co-founder and CEO of BrainCheck. “BrainCheck Care enables cognitive care planning to be done scalably in a reasonable amount of time and in a way that a clinician will feel confident that they’ve documented everything and checked all the boxes required for reimbursement.”

BrainCheck is continuing to lead the effort for early detection of cognitive impairment. Too often, impairment is not diagnosed and treated until it has progressed to advanced stages. BrainCheck’s assessment and cognitive care plan is reimbursable through CPT codes 96138, 96132, and 99483.

“In the short period I’ve used BrainCheck CARE, I’ve gotten so much positive feedback from the patients and their families as to the value that comes from handing the cognitive care plan to them, explaining to them and taking them through all the available resources,” said Dr. Bader Iqbal of AFP Health.

About BrainCheck® Inc.

BrainCheck® helps clinicians detect cognitive impairment from any cause, including dementias such as Alzheimer’s Disease. Patients play interactive games on a tablet or computer for approximately 15 minutes in order to assess brain functions, like short- and long-term memory, attention and cognitive processing. Using proprietary algorithms, the BrainCheck CORTEX technology platform helps clinicians detect cognitive impairment early and confidently implement personalized recommendations to preserve brain health and functional independence.

More than 500 clinical practices and hospitals, including Cleveland Clinic, MD Anderson and UPMC, have administered over 150,000 BrainCheck assessments which can be reimbursed through CPT codes. To schedule a demo or learn more about BrainCheck click here. Connect with BrainCheck on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/braincheck/. Follow @BrainCheck on Twitter: twitter.com/braincheck

