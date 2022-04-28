Brain Corp Continues European Growth, Demonstrates ‘Inventory Scan’ Technology with Tennant Company, a First-of-its-kind Robotic Solution for Automated Analytics in Retail

The new BrainOS-powered Inventory Scan tower accessory will be fitted to Tennant autonomous floor scrubbers to capture and report key in-store inventory data insights

Inventory Scan technology to be demonstrated in Europe for the first time at Interclean, May 10-13, 2022 at RAI Amsterdam, at Brain Corp stand Hall 7, Booth 108

Brain Corp sees 100% year-on-year growth in European countries deploying BrainOS-powered robots

AMSTERDAM & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, and Tennant Company, today announced the European demonstration of Inventory Scan, a powerful new data capture accessory that will be fitted to Tennant’s autonomous floor scrubbers to autonomously scan and report key detail on in-store inventory.





“By adding Inventory Scan to new or existing robotic scrubber fleets, retailers are immediately able to access critical in-store inventory data in near real-time,” said Dave Ross, Vice President of Business Development at Brain Corp. “Knowing where an item is, if it’s in stock, if it’s in the correct location, if the price is accurate, and more allows managers to operate stores with a new level of efficiency while providing optimal shopping experiences for their customers. Based on the success we’ve seen in the US with the technology, we are excited to get feedback from those in the European market.”

Utilizing a first-of-its-kind, multi-purpose design, the powerful new scanning accessory will be fitted to Tennant’s floor scrubbers powered by Brain Corp’s BrainOS autonomy software platform. The new, cloud-connected Inventory Scan tower is able to capture data as it moves autonomously around the store. Reports are then delivered to the store managers, providing numerous insights including: verification of pricing accuracy, planogram compliance, product stock levels and product localization. Each function negates the need for time-consuming and potentially inaccurate manual processes, which often lead to lost revenue opportunities, waste caused by overordering and not enough attention given to shoppers.

“The new integrated inventory analytics accessory is filling a much-needed AI and data process gap for retailers,” said Maggie Koester, Global Product Manager at Tennant Company. “What makes this solution compelling is the ability to integrate with retailers’ inventory management systems utilizing their existing floor scrubbers. By adding data collection functionality to these machines, we are dramatically improving how stores operate. Inventory Scan allows retailers to be more efficient and effective by reducing the disruption of labor-intensive manual approaches. Our vision is that data collection and floor care become fully automated so our customers can focus on managing their businesses.”

Interclean 2022 to Host the Unveiling of the Technology in Amsterdam

Inventory Scan will have its European introduction on May 10-13, 2022 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam, on Brain Corp stand – Hall 7, Booth 108.

“This new product marks the beginning of realizing the next phase in our company’s vision and continued growth in Europe as well as the US,” said Dr. Eugene Izhikevich, CEO of Brain Corp. “We are actively taking BrainOS-powered robots from primarily task-oriented machines to in-store data acquisition platforms. This delivers critical insights and this will add significant ROI for European retailers as we continue to expand our activity in Europe and beyond.”

Brain Corp Sees 100% Year-on-year Growth in European Countries Deploying BrainOS-powered Robots

Partnering with many of the world’s leading OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) including Minuteman, Karcher, Nilfisk and Tennant, autonomous robotic scrubbers, powered by Brain Corp’s AI operating system BrainOS®, are now operational across multiple sectors in 16 European countries.

New countries seeing robotic deployments include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Norway and Switzerland. Countries implementing the largest numbers of autonomous robots include France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands.

“There’s no doubt that we’re starting to see the tipping point where the integration of robotics with human teams has gone beyond a novelty and become a practical solution for maintaining sustainable operations,” said Michel Spruijt, SVP International Business at Brain Corp. “We’re seeing significant increases in demand across multiple industry sectors which have been impacted most severely by labor shortages and increased operational strain as a result of the pandemic. Autonomous robotics have proven themselves to be a very effective and welcome solution to these growing problems.”

In 2021, the BrainOS®-powered fleet of autonomous mobile robots hit a major milestone of 500 million square feet covered (46.45 million square meters) autonomously in Europe. In total, over 46,000 hours were given back to workers during the year with the most significant growth coming within retail, logistics, and warehousing sectors.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the global leader in robotic AI software that powers the largest fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in commercial public spaces. Global OEM partners use the company’s cloud-connected platform, BrainOS®, to create scalable, self-driving robots that are used by end customers to clean floors, move inventory, and sense environmental data – turning manual operations into automated workflows. Fortune 500 brands across multiple verticals benefit from the growing portfolio of BrainOS®-powered robots and our industry-leading privacy, safety and efficiency tools that make managing and scaling automation easier. Brain Corp currently powers more than 20,000 AMRs, representing the largest fleet of its kind in the world.

