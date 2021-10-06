BPM Link Announces Integration with NetSuite

Embracing cloud software solutions, the employee-driven performance management tool is a must for today’s hybrid workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BPM Link, an easy-to-use, employee-driven, strategic performance management tool that aligns staff with the strategic direction of their organizations, is now integrated with NetSuite, a leading integrated cloud business software suite.

“NetSuite’s offerings are well known for helping organizations capitalize on growth opportunities, and from a people perspective, BPM Link is an ideal fit,” said BPM Managing Director Stacy Litteral, who leads the BPM Link team at BPM. “BPM Link facilitates continuous feedback that helps establish and sustain a high-performance culture — which is especially important as more of the workforce is remote. Our clients have been asking for an integrated approach to aligning their people with their strategies and business results, and this new integration with NetSuite makes that possible. This integrated approach solves the urgent need to help connect remote workforces and it further enhances BPM Link’s value and ease of use.”

An intuitive platform that seamlessly connects employees with their managers through a guided framework, BPM Link supports nimble communication between team members, facilitates an agile and efficient work environment, and provides transparency between employee perceptions and organizational objectives. Among its various features, BPM Link offers guided one-on-one management check-ins, self-appraisals and instant feedback, employee-driven goal setting and tracking, and real-time insights on the status of company initiatives. The tool is fully driven by employees, who have embraced it for its ease of use.

BPM Link is also unique in its ability to integrate with NetSuite and top human capital management (HCM) platforms such as ADP, Paychex and Ceridian Dayforce, creating a powerful combination for growing companies to acquire, develop and optimize talent.

“At BPM, we’re committed to helping our clients foster a tech-enabled workplace that encourages a seamless flow of data and positions staff to take advantage of these solutions to increase their efficiency and to drive continued success,” said Bryan Rhody, Partner in the Firm’s Advisory practice and Head of its Technology Solutions Group. “With its revolutionary performance management capabilities and variety of integrations, BPM Link is well-positioned to help companies in all industries usher in the new era of tech- and employee-driven workforces.”

BPM will be sponsoring and attending SuiteWorld 2021 in Las Vegas from October 18-21. Visit us at booth No. 924.

Visit BPM’s website to learn more about BPM Link.

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 27,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.

About BPM

Founded in 1986, BPM is one of the top 50 public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 800 team members across the U.S. — and an office in Bengaluru — the Firm offers a cross-functional approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit the BPM website.

Contacts

Jessica Hekmatjah



BPM LLP



415-288-6228



jhekmatjah@bpmcpa.com