Boyd Scales Manufacturing in Poland

With high volume automated capacity to serve rapidly growing European demands in eMobility, Cloud Compute, and Industrial Technology

STUTTGART, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Boyd—Boyd, a world-leading innovator of technologies in engineered materials and thermal management, announced expanded presence in Europe with a newly built facility strategically located in Gliwice, Poland.

Boyd’s newest high volume European production site features the latest in automated manufacturing technology and assembly processes to produce complex thermal systems and multi-layered engineered materials. The 12,657 square meter state-of-the-art facility is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 quality and environmental management systems certified. The site has passed the second stage audit for automotive quality management system IATF 16949 and is on the path to final certification. Boyd Poland’s robust, specialized quality and environmental management systems are designed to sustain growing European regional demand for eMobility, Cloud Compute, and Industrial Technology requirements. Featuring the company’s largest controlled atmosphere brazing (CAB) line, the site is well-positioned to deliver eMobility liquid cooling technologies at volumes demanded by European Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

“We continue to evaluate and align our operating structure with market demand and customer needs,” said Boyd CEO Doug Britt. “Our customers want components made in-region, close to where they will be used. Boyd’s agility allows us to grow capacity and scale in-region with speed to meet these needs.”

Boyd Poland Sp. z.o.o.’s technology, capabilities, additional capacity, and dedicated team members will help Boyd continue to exceed customer performance and volume demands in highly regulated, rapidly growing industries.

About Boyd

Boyd is the trusted global innovator of sustainable solutions that make our customers’ products better, safer, faster, and more reliable. Our innovative engineered materials and thermal solutions advance our customers’ technology to maximize performance in 5G infrastructure and the world’s most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems; enable performance-critical aircraft and defense technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd’s global manufacturing is a deep commitment to protect the environment with sustainable, scalable, lean, strategically located regional operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.​ We empower our employees, develop their potential, and inspire them to do the right things with integrity and accountability to champion our customers’ success.

