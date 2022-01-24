Boxlight Wins Multiple Tech & Learning Best of 2021 Awards of Excellence

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that MimioConnect®, ProColor interactive display, and MyStemKits have been named Tech & Learning Primary (K-6) and Secondary (6-12) Winners for The Awards of Excellence – Best of 2021. Professional Development by Boxlight-EOS Education won for Secondary (6-12).

The Awards of Excellence lauds the educational technology that exceptionally supported teachers and students Primary, Secondary, and Higher Education in 2021. Products recognized by Tech & Learning supported teaching and learning regardless of the learning environment – face-to-face, remote, and/or hybrid.

MimioConnect®, a Blended Learning Platform, enhances class collaboration and active participation during class lessons. In addition to simple and straightforward lesson creation and delivery tools, MimioConnect includes cutting-edge features like in-built video conferencing and private messaging to optimize synchronous instruction. Since its development, MimioConnect has won multiple awards for its innovation and ability to help teachers adapt to a variety of learning environments, with the goal of helping teachers and students maintain continuity as situations change rapidly such as those brought on due to the ongoing pandemic.

The ProColor interactive display is a state-of-the-art touchscreen designed to increase engagement and collaboration in the classroom. Its 4K UHD screen produces bright, clear images – perfect for socially distanced classrooms. Included with every ProColor are features to optimize the teaching and learning experience including the award-winning MimioConnect platform, MimioStudio™ classroom software, and ability to access cloud drives so teachers and students can work from anywhere. Recent firmware updates include split screen functionality, setting enhancements, and new apps.

MyStemKits is the online platform for all Boxlight STEM products. This includes ready-to-print 3D models, STEAM design challenges, virtual STEM kits, and lesson plans for the MyBot robotics system and Labdisc portable sensors. The high-quality MyStemKits curriculum bundles were developed and studied by The Florida Center for Research in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (FCR-STEM). In addition to ready-to-print 3D models, MyStemKits turnkey curriculum bundles include (where applicable): Teacher Guide, student handouts and assessments, answer keys, programming and design procedures (PDF and video), and assembly guides.

Boxlight-EOS Education, our Professional Development division, develops research-based content to help teachers support student learning. Their focus on showing teachers how to best use technology to maximize learning opportunities and grow not only their own but also student skills has helped schools and districts become more adept at addressing educational challenges. Boxlight-EOS Education teacher professional development offerings include strategies for implementing social-emotional learning skills which is imperative in our ever-changing educational climate.

“2021 was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning,” says Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser. “Our judges were impressed with the creativity presented by our Best of 2021 nominees, many of whom found new and innovative ways to use technology to ensure students continue to get an equitable education in any learning environment.”

Boxlight is honored that well-respected organizations such as Tech & Learning continue to recognize the value of dynamic and innovative solutions like MimioConnect, the ProColor interactive display, MyStemKits STEM curriculum, and Boxlight-EOS Education Professional Development. As we head into 2022, we anticipate continuing our drive to provide users with high-quality and robust turnkey solutions that all will benefit from.

To learn more about Boxlight solutions, including our 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Winners, go to boxlight.com.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

