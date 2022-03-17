Boxlight Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue increased by 38% to $44 million for the quarter and by 237% for the year to $185 million

Net income per common share improved by $0.6 to $(.11) for the quarter and by $.16 per common share to $(.23) for the year

Expect Q1 2022 Revenue of $44 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million

Expect Full Year 2022 Revenue of $250 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $26 million

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) ("Boxlight"), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, today announced the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights for Q4 2021 as Compared to Q4 2020

Revenue increased by 38.1% to $44.0 million

Customer orders increased by 25.0% to 41.5 million

Gross profit margin improved by 100 basis points to 21.2%

Net loss improved by $1.4 million to $(7.1) million

Adjusted EBITDA loss increased by $2.4 million to $(2.0) million

Net loss per common share improved by $0.06 to $(0.11)

Working capital improved by 154.0% to $53.4 million

Ended quarter with $27.6 million backorders, $17.9 million cash and $53.3 million stockholders’ equity

Key Financial Highlights for Full Year 2021 as Compared to Full Year 2020

Revenue increased by 237% to $185.2 million

Customer orders increased by 283% to 216.2 million

Gross profit margin was 25.1%, as adjusted for the net effect of acquisition related purchase accounting, increased by 117 basis points to 26.8%

Net loss improved by $2.4 million to $(13.8) million

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $13.1 million to $12.1 million

Net loss per common share improved by $0.16 to $(0.23)

Key Business Highlights for 2021

Received significant customer orders of $3.1 million from Unit DK (Denmark), $2.6m from Bluum (U.S.), $2.5 million from Central Technologies (U.S.), $2.2 million from D&H Distributing (U.S.), $2.2 million from ASI (Australia), $1.9 million from Advanced Classroom Technologies (U.S.), $1.3 million from Speechi (France) and $1.1 million from Roche Audio Visual (U.K.).

Completed the acquisition of FrontRow, a leading provider of classroom and campus communication solutions for the education market. We expect FrontRow to contribute $32 million revenue and $8 million EBITDA in fiscal year 2022.

Secured a $68.5 million loan facility with WhiteHawk Capital Partners, providing funding to complete the FrontRow acquisition, refinance existing debt with Sallyport Commercial Finance and Lind Global Asset Management, and allow for general working capital.

We continue to innovate and release product updates and feature additions that differentiate us from the competition, including a new generation of interactive and non-interactive flat panels, enhancements to our MimioConnect blended learning platform, improved tools in our LYNX Whiteboard annotation and lesson planning software, the ability to access our Cleverstore 3 education app via a web browser, additional screen sharing tools using Clevershare 5, and the addition of sensor technologies to monitor air quality in meeting spaces.

via a web browser, additional screen sharing tools using Clevershare 5, and the addition of sensor technologies to monitor air quality in meeting spaces. Clevertouch Technologies received two Tech & Learning Best of Show Awards at InfoComm for our Clevertouch IMPACT Plus interactive touchscreen and ClevertouchLive, our customizable content management platform.

Management Commentary

“We had a strong fourth quarter, delivering $44 million in revenue, a 38% organic increase over the fourth quarter of 2020,” commented Michael Pope, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The financial results of FrontRow were not included in our Q4 financial statements because we completed the acquisition on December 31, 2021. However, due to significant one-time costs during the quarter from the FrontRow transaction and related financing, as well as high supply chain and logistics expenses, we reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2 million.

“For the current year, we are experiencing stronger than expected customer orders as well as growth in our sales pipeline and have lifted our guidance for the full year to $250 million in revenue and $26 million in Adjusted EBITDA. For the first quarter, we expect $44 million in revenue and $2 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

“We concluded the year with an improved balance sheet including $18 million cash, $53 million working capital and $53 million in net assets.

“Just two years prior, we reported the full year 2019 financial results with $31 million in orders, $33 million in revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6 million. We are a dramatically larger company today, benefitting from both market expansion and strategic acquisitions. For the full year 2021, on a pro forma basis combined with FrontRow, we generated $250 million in orders, $215 million in revenue and $21 million in Adjusted EBITDA. We are gaining on our key competitors with an aim to achieve the top industry position in each of our product categories. We are also committed to continue our trend of above market growth and improving profitability.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $44.0 million as compared to $31.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, resulting in a 38.1% increase, primarily due to increased demand for our solutions in the U.S. and Europe.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $9.3 million as compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The gross profit margin for the three months was 21.2% which is an improvement of 100 basis points compared to the comparable three months in 2020. Gross profit margin, adjusted for the net effect of acquisition-related purchase accounting, was 28.1% as compared to the 26.4%, as adjusted, reported for the three months ended December 31, 2020. As reported in previous quarters this year, gross margins have been adversely impacted by approximately four percentage points due to increased freight and customs costs caused by supply chain challenges associated with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Additional pressure on margin has been seen on the cost of manufacturing as a result of component shortages which have had an adverse impact of approximately 4% in the quarter.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $14.9 million as compared to 11.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase primarily arose from headcount and other related overhead expenses and significant one-time costs related to the FrontRow and WhiteHawk transaction.

Other income (expense) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was net expense of $(2.2) million, as compared to net expense of $(1.9) million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Other expense increased primarily due to $1.6 million losses recognized upon the settlement of debt obligations.

The Company reported net loss of $7.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to a net loss of $8.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $7.5 million and $8.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, after deducting the fixed dividends to Series B preferred shareholders of $317 thousand in 2021 and $338 thousand in 2020.

Total comprehensive loss was $6.9 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, reflecting the effect of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments on consolidation, with the net effect in the quarter of $275 thousand gain and $5.3 million gain for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $(.11) loss, compared to $(0.17) loss for the three months ended December 31 2020.

EBITDA for the three months ending December 31, 2021 was $(5.1) million loss, as compared to $(6.4) million EBITDA loss for the three months ending December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $(2.0) million loss, as compared to $356 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjustments to EBITDA include stock-based compensation expense, gains/losses recognized upon the settlement of certain debt instruments, gains/losses from the remeasurement of derivative liabilities, and the effects of purchase accounting adjustments in connection with acquisitions.

At December 31, 2021, Boxlight had $17.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $53.4 million in working capital, $51.6 million inventory, $201.4 million in total assets, $51.9 million in debt (which is our new Whitehawk debit facility, net of debt issuance costs of 7.1 million), $53.3 million in stockholders’ equity, 63.8 million common shares issued and outstanding, and 3.1 million preferred shares issued and outstanding.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $185.2 million as compared to $54.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, resulting in a 237% increase due primarily to the acquisition of Sahara in September 2020 and increased demand for our solutions.

Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $46.5 million as compared to $9.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The gross profit margin for the twelve months ended December 31 2021 was 25.1% compared to 18% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Gross profit margin, adjusted for the net effect of acquisition-related purchase accounting, was 26.8% as compared to the 27.1%, as adjusted, reported for the twelve months ended December 31 2020. As reported in previous quarters this year, gross margins have been adversely impacted by approximately four percentage points due to increased freight and customs costs caused by supply chain challenges associated with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic; this is anticipated to continue into 2022. Additional pressure on margin has been seen on the cost of manufacturing as a result of component shortages which have had an adverse impact of approximately 3.9% in the twelve months to December 31, 2021.

Total operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $49.1 million as compared to $22.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase primarily resulted from additional overhead costs associated with full year cost of the acquired Sahara operations in September 2020.

Other income (expense) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was net expense of $(7.9) million, as compared to net expense of $(4.3) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in other expense was primarily due to $4.9 million of increased expense due to losses recognized upon the settlement of certain debt instruments.

The Company reported a net loss of $(13.8) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to a net loss of $(16.2) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(14.7) million and $(16.5) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, after deducting fixed dividends to Series B preferred shareholders of $1.3 million in 2021 and the fair value revaluation deemed contribution of $367 thousand following the redemption amendment with the Series B shareholders signed June 14, 2021.

Total comprehensive loss was $(15.3) million and $(10.9) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, reflecting the effect of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments on consolidation, with the net effect year to date of $(1.5) million loss and $5.2 million gain for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The EPS loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $(0.23) per share, compared to $(0.39) per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

EBITDA for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 was a gain of $67 thousand, as compared to a loss of $11.6 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $12.1 million, as compared to a loss of $1.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Adjustments to EBITDA include stock-based compensation expense, gains/losses recognized upon the settlement of certain debt instruments, gains/losses from the remeasurement of derivative liabilities, and the effects of purchase accounting adjustments in connection with acquisitions.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Boxlight’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Boxlight provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of its performance.

To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. EBITDA represents net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of derivative liabilities, purchase accounting impact of inventory markup, and non- cash losses associated with debt settlement. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as financial measures to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of our business model. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of our business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. We find this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and http://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, and competition in the industry, among other things. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Boxlight Corporation



Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets



As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



(Unaudited)



(in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,938 $ 13,460 Accounts receivable – trade, net of allowances 28,531 20,869 Inventories, net of reserves 51,591 20,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,486 6,161 Total current assets 108,546 61,403 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 1,073 562 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 65,532 55,156 Goodwill 26,037 22,742 Investment in subsidiary — — Other assets 248 90 Total assets $ 201,436 $ 139,953 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 33,638 $ 14,246 Accounts payable and accrued expenses – related parties — 1,967 Short-term debt 9,804 16,817 Earn-out payable – related party — 119 Deferred revenues – short-term 8,264 5,671 Derivative liabilities 3,064 363 Other short-term liabilities 426 1,209 Total current liabilities 55,196 40,392 Deferred revenues – long-term 13,265 10,482 Long-term debt 42,137 7,831 Deferred tax liability 8,690 7,902 Other long-term liabilities 340 2 Total liabilities 119,628 66,609 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Mezzanine equity: Preferred Series B 16,146 16,513 Preferred Series C 12,363 12,363 Total mezzanine equity 28,509 28,876 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 167,972 and 167,972 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 61,310,899 and 53,343,518 Class A shares issued and outstanding, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 110,866 86,768 Accumulated deficit (61,301 ) (47,498 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 3,728 5,192 Total stockholders’ equity 53,299 44,468 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 201,436 $ 139,953

Boxlight Corporation



Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020



(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 185,177 $ 54,891 Cost of revenues 138,652 45,023 Gross profit 46,525 9,868 Operating expense: General and administrative expenses 47,270 21,157 Research and development 1,826 1,419 Total operating expense 49,096 22,576 Income (loss) from operations (2,571 ) (12,708 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3,382 ) (2,815 ) Other income (expense), net (20 ) 129 Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities (4,532 ) (1,363 ) Loss from settlements of liabilities 13 (216 ) Total other income (expense) (7,921 ) (4,265 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (10,492 ) (16,973 ) Income tax expense (3,310 ) 821 Net income (loss) (13,802 ) (16,152 ) Fixed dividends – Series B Preferred (1,269 ) (338 ) Deemed Contribution -Series B Preferred 367 — Net loss attributable to common stockholders (14,704 ) (16,490 ) Comprehensive loss: Net income (loss) (13,802 ) (16,152 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (1,464 ) 5,230 Total comprehensive loss $ (15,266 ) $ (10,922 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 58,849 42,198

Reconciliation of net loss for the three months ended



December 31, 2021 and 2020 to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net loss $ (7,143 ) $ (8,566 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,912 1,795 Interest expense 730 1,196 Income tax expense (626 ) (821 ) EBITDA $ (5,127 ) $ (6,396 ) Stock compensation expense 1,040 762 Restructuring costs — 121 Acquisition costs — 265 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (177 ) (23 ) Purchase accounting impact of fair valuing inventory 15 4,038 Purchase accounting impact of fair valuing deferred revenue 668 805 Net loss on settlement of Lind debt in stock 378 784 Net loss on settlement of debt close out 1,189 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,014 ) $ 356

Reconciliation of net loss for the twelve months ended



December 31, 2021 and 2020 to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net loss $ (13,802 ) $ (16,153 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,177 2,555 Interest expense 3,382 2,815 Income tax expense 3,310 (821 ) EBITDA $ 67 $ (11,604 ) Stock compensation expense 4,060 1,628 Restructuring costs — 121 Acquisition costs — 438 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (12 ) 216 Purchase accounting impact of fair valuing inventory 60 4,248 Purchase accounting impact of fair valuing deferred revenue 2,980 805 Net loss on settlement of Lind debt in stock 3,751 3,124 Net loss on settlement of debt close out 1,189 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,095 $ (1,024 )

