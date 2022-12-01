Box Reports Strong Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Delivers First $1 Billion Revenue Run Rate Quarter

Record Operating Profitability on a GAAP and Non-GAAP Basis, with Operating Margins of 5% and 24%, Respectively

New $150 Million Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended October 31, 2022.

“We delivered strong third quarter results with revenue growth of 12% year-over-year and record operating margins,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “As companies prioritize strategic IT initiatives that allow them to efficiently lower IT expenses, the Box Content Cloud enables enterprises to streamline their businesses, drive up productivity, reduce risk, and lower costs. With our industry leading platform, Box is very well-positioned to execute through these dynamic times. As we continue to build an enduring business for the long run, we remain hyper focused on driving growth and even greater profitability.”

“The strength and resiliency of our business model has allowed us to deliver revenue growth while expanding operating and free cash flow margins,” said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. “With operational discipline built into the core of our company, we remain committed to our FY23 operating margin target and to delivering revenue growth plus free cash flow margin of 37%.”

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $250.0 million, a 12% increase from revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $224.0 million, or 17% growth on a constant currency basis.

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) as of October 31, 2022, were $1.056 billion, an 11% increase from remaining performance obligations as of October 31, 2021 of $948.1 million, or 20% growth on a constant currency basis.

Billings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $258.2 million, a 12% increase from billings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $231.5 million, or 20% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $185.5 million, or 74.2% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP gross profit of $161.0 million, or 71.8% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $191.2 million, or 76.5% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP gross profit of $167.3 million, or 74.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $13.4 million, or 5.3% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP operating loss of $11.1 million, or negative 4.9% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $60.0 million, or 24.0% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP operating income of $46.4 million, or 20.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $0.03 on 142.4 million and 148.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. This compares to a GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.12 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on 151.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding. GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 includes a negative impact of 6 cents from FX.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $0.31. This compares to a non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.22 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 includes a negative impact of 6 cents from FX.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $69.7 million, an increase of 51% from net cash provided by operating activities of $46.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $55.0 million. This compares to free cash flow of $31.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

For the purpose of this press release, impact from FX is determined by comparing current period reported results, with the current results calculated using the equivalent rates in the prior period.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 29, 2022, Box’s Board of Directors authorized an expansion of the company’s stock repurchase program by $150 million.

Business Highlights Since Last Earnings Release

Delivered wins or expansions with leading organizations such as Eurostar International Limited, Garmin International, McLarens, Mariner Wealth Advisors, Regions Bank, Warner Music Group and Wasserman Media Group.

Hosted the company’s 12 th annual BoxWorks, attracting thousands of attendees and featuring speakers from organizations such as Heidrick & Struggles, Shriners Children’s and World Fuel Services, as well as CEOs from CrowdStrike, IBM, HubSpot and Zoom.

annual BoxWorks, attracting thousands of attendees and featuring speakers from organizations such as Heidrick & Struggles, Shriners Children’s and World Fuel Services, as well as CEOs from CrowdStrike, IBM, HubSpot and Zoom. Unveiled new features for Box Sign, Box’s native e-signature capability, and announced that Box Sign will now be available to all users at no additional cost. With these features, users can publish documents online for signature, edit signature requests in flight, enjoy an improved signer experience and more.

Announced the general availability of the all-new Box Notes for real-time content collaboration and project management, along with the availability of Content Insights, for increased visibility on how content is accessed, consumed and used.

of the all-new Box Notes for real-time content and project management, along with the availability of Content Insights, for increased visibility on how content is accessed, consumed and used. Unveiled several enhancements to Box Shield at BoxWorks 2022, including improved Ethical Wall capabilities, which creates re-enforced information barriers within organizations to prevent communication or exchange of sensitive information that could lead to conflicts of interest between groups.

Advanced Box Governance with the availability of modifiable retention policies designed for customers that need more flexibility as their external regulatory environments or internal governance policies change.

Announced the general availability of an enhanced Box app for Zoom that enables customers to automatically save select Zoom recordings directly to Box. With this new feature, joint customers can manage their content in one place while maintaining enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance all within Zoom.

Recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the 40 Best Large Workplaces in Technology and 100 Best Large Workplaces for Women for 2022.

Outlook

The following guidance includes the impact of any expected FX headwinds, assuming present foreign currency exchange rates.

Q4 FY23 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $255 million to $257 million, up 10% year-over-year at the high end of the range, or 15% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 6.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 24.5%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.07. GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.05.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.34 to $0.35. Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.05.

Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 144 million and 149 million, respectively.

Full Year FY23 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $990 million to $992 million, up 13% year-over-year at the high end of the range, or 17% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 3.0%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 22.5%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.03. FY23 GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.18.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.17. FY23 Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.18.

Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 144 million and 150 million, respectively.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled “Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Box has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating margin and GAAP to non-GAAP net income per share guidance at the end of this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Box’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss Box’s financial results, business highlights and future outlook. A live audio webcast of this call will be available through Box’s Investor Relations website at www.box.com/investors for a period of 90 days after the date of the call. Prepared remarks will be available on the Box Investor Relations website after the call ends.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at https://conferencingportals.com/event/xgkBSAEo at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run for one week. The replay can be accessed by dialing:

+ 1-800-770-2030 (toll-free), conference ID: 23531



+ 1-647-362-9199 (toll), conference ID: 23531

Box has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website (www.box.com/investors), as well as certain Twitter accounts (@box, @levie and @boxincir), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information on or that can be accessed through Box’s Investor Relations website, these Twitter accounts, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release, and the inclusion of Box’s Investor Relations website address, these Twitter accounts, and any hyperlinks are only inactive textual references.

This press release, the financial tables, as well as other supplemental information including the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are also available on Box’s Investor Relations website. Box also provides investor information, including news and commentary about Box’s business and financial performance, Box’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, notices of investor events and Box’s press and earnings releases, on Box’s Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including statements regarding Box’s expectations regarding the size of its market opportunity, sales productivity, its leadership position in the cloud content management market, the demand for its products, the timing of recent and planned product introductions, enhancements and integrations, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, the success of strategic partnerships, the impact of its acquisitions on future Box product offerings, the benefits to its customers from completing acquisitions, the time needed to integrate acquired businesses into Box, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the Russian invasion of Ukraine on its business, its ability to grow and scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on its future results, its net retention rate, its ability to achieve revenue targets and billings expectations, its revenue and billings growth rates, its ability to expand operating margins, its revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin in fiscal year 2023 and beyond, its long-term financial targets for fiscal year 2025 and beyond, its ability to achieve profitability on a quarterly or ongoing basis, its free cash flow, its ability to continue to grow unrecognized revenue and remaining performance obligations, its revenue, billings, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins, the related components of GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, weighted-average outstanding share count expectations for Box’s fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 in the section titled “Outlook” above, equity burn rate, any potential repurchase of its common stock, whether, when, in what amount and by what method any such repurchase would be consummated, and the share price of any such repurchase. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (2) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (3) factors related to Box’s highly competitive market, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by Box’s current or future competitors; (4) the development of the cloud content management market; (5) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (6) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, integrations, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (7) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; (8) Box’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships; and (9) Box’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve the expected benefits from those acquisitions. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Box. While Box believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Box ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022. Box assumes no obligations and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.box.com/investors. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement Box’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Box provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics, including non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, billings, remaining performance obligations, and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Box uses these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics for financial and operational decision-making (including for purposes of determining variable compensation of members of management and other employees) and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Box’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Box’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Box’s recurring core business operating results. Box believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics in assessing Box’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to Box’s historical performance as well as comparisons to Box’s competitors’ operating results. Box believes these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by Box’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Box’s business.

A limitation of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is that they do not have uniform definitions. Further, Box’s definitions will likely differ from the definitions used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Thus, Box’s non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, in the case of stock-based compensation expense, if Box did not pay a portion of compensation in the form of stock-based compensation expense, the cash salary expense included in cost of revenue and operating expenses would be higher, which would affect Box’s cash position. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) and non-GAAP gross margin. Box defines non-GAAP gross profit (loss) as GAAP gross profit (loss) excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation (“SBC”) included in cost of revenue and intangible assets amortization. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit (loss) divided by revenue. Although SBC is an important aspect of the compensation of Box’s employees and executives, determining the fair value of certain of the stock-based instruments Box utilizes involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Management believes it is useful to exclude SBC in order to better understand the long-term performance of Box’s core business and to facilitate comparison of Box’s results to those of peer companies. Management also views amortization of acquired intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company’s developed technology and trade names, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin. Box defines non-GAAP operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue. Box excludes the following expenses as they are considered by management to be special items outside of Box’s core operating results: (1) fees related to shareholder activism (2) expenses related to certain litigation, (3) expenses associated with restructuring activities, consisting primarily of severance and other personnel-related costs, and (4) expenses related to acquisitions, including transaction and discrete tax costs.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders. Box defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, amortization of debt issuance costs, undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders, and as applicable, other special items as described in the preceding paragraph. Box defines non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted-average outstanding shares.

Billings. Billings reflect, in any particular period, (1) sales to new customers, plus (2) subscription renewals and (3) expansion within existing customers, and represent amounts invoiced for all products and professional services. Box calculates billings for a period by adding changes in deferred revenue and contract assets in that period to revenue. Box believes that billings help investors better understand sales activity for a particular period, which is not necessarily reflected in revenue as a result of the fact that Box recognizes subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term. Box considers billings a significant performance measure. Box monitors billings to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate performance and allocate resources. Box believes that billings offers valuable supplemental information regarding the performance of the business and helps investors better understand the sales volumes and performance of the business. Although Box considers billings to be a significant performance measure, Box does not consider it to be a non-GAAP financial measure because it is calculated using exclusively revenue, deferred revenue, and contract assets, all of which are financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

