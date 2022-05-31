Box Launches France Zone, Expanding Box Zones Offering to Address Data Storage, Privacy, and Security Concerns

France Zone gives customers more control over their data through primary and secondary data centers in France

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced a new France Zone which will enable organizations to store their content securely in France with a primary data center in Paris and secondary in Marseille. The addition of the France Zone expands the global network of Box’s flagship Box Zones offering to nine zone locations, aimed at delivering flexibility for in-region storage at scale. With the France Zone, French companies and multinational organizations operating in France will benefit from an unmatched level of frictionless security, enhanced visibility, and meticulous control for data protection.

“The hybrid workforce and dynamic compliance landscape have reshaped the way organizations approach data privacy. According to Gartner, more than 60 jurisdictions around the world have enacted or proposed postmodern privacy and data protection laws,” said Sebastien Marotte, President EMEA at Box. “Securing our customers’ content is our top priority, and we are committed to supporting their data protection needs and helping them to navigate this increasingly more complex regulatory environment. The France Zone will give our customers operating in France more control over their data, adding an additional layer to Box’s robust enterprise-security and compliance capabilities.”

Box Zones ensures that enterprises, including those in the most highly regulated industries, can store their data in the region(s) of their choice without sacrificing usability. Global usage of Box Zones has more than doubled in the last year. The addition of the France Zone will help customers comply with data residency requirements by allowing customers to keep encrypted, at-rest content in France, with in-region upload and download processing. Box defines data residency as the location customers select to store their content to support storage requirements.

“Box’s relationship with our customers in France is essential to our growth strategy in Europe, and the France Zone is specifically aimed at better serving those customers,” said Rodolphe Barnault, Area Vice President Southern Europe at Box. “We are focused on investing in France, and in particular powering large sectors of the French economy, including industry leaders in energy, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and transportation, amongst others.”

“We utilize Box Zones to ensure we keep our data in Europe, which was a very important deciding factor in choosing Box,” said Thomas Cartereau, Chief Information Officer at SMEG. “We are excited about the launch of the France Zone, as it will give us even greater control over the location of our data. It is great to see Box’s continued commitment to data protection and privacy, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

The new France Zone joins the global network of Box Zones including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with secondary storage location options in Singapore and Ireland. Multi-zones, announced in 2018, expanded the ability to collaborate seamlessly across Zones, all from a single Box instance. Box Zones customers can add up to seven Zones at no additional cost, easily change assigned Zones, and gain global visibility of content storage with real-time reporting.

Box is committed to offering products and services with best-in-class privacy protection, security, and compliance. In addition to Box Zones, Box KeySafe enables organizations to independently manage their encryption keys, and Box Governance allows customers to streamline their content lifecycle management with flexible retention schedules, preservation for defensible discovery, and disposition management. With EU and UK Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs), Cloud Computing Compliance Control Catalogue (C5), PCI-DSS amongst others, Box has been assessed to ensure data is managed in a way that meets business, security, and regulatory needs. Visit the Box Trust Center to learn more about Box’s privacy, security, and compliance certifications, including ISO 27001, ISO27018, ISO27017, C5, TCDP, FedRAMP Moderate, HIPAA/HITECH Act, SOC 1,2 and 3.

Pricing and Availability

The France Zone is available today as part of the Box Zones offering. It is available as a standalone, single zone or as a multi-zone configuration where customers can select seven regions with one to nine primary and secondary zones. For more information on Box Zones, including the France Zone, please visit box.com/zones.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more, and box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

