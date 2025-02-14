Bowman Secures 4-Year Contract to Provide Engineering Design Services for the University of New Mexico

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BetterWithBowman--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm offering infrastructure, technology and program management solutions, has been awarded a four-year contract to provide on-call engineering design services for the University of New Mexico (UNM) with a total aggregate cap of $7.5 million.

Under the multi-year agreement, Bowman may provide surveying, civil engineering and subsurface utility engineering (SUE) services across UNM’s extensive network of campuses, medical facilities, research hubs and academic institutions. These include UNM’s Central and Branch campuses, UNM Hospital, the UNM Science & Technology Park, South Campus, the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UNM Health Sciences Center. Bowman’s expertise in these disciplines will support campus expansion, facility upgrades and long-term infrastructure planning.

A key focus of Bowman’s work is the UNM Hospital, where the team will assist with subsurface utility mapping and surveying for ongoing construction and expansion projects. Additionally, Bowman will deploy advanced drone imaging and GIS modeling technology to create and maintain detailed digital records of UNM’s existing utility conditions.

“This assignment with UNM speaks to Bowman’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening the client relationships established by acquired firms while also driving organic growth,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “By expanding and investing in advanced technologies, we have enhanced our capabilities in surveying, SUE and GIS modeling. This positions us to support UNM’s evolving infrastructure needs with data-driven solutions that ensure long-term sustainability and efficiency across its campuses.”

Through Bowman’s acquisition of High Mesa, the Company continues to build upon a decades-long relationship with UNM, contributing to hundreds of projects and studies across the university, including subsurface utilities, surveying, civil engineering design and construction. This new contract builds on that legacy to further strengthen Bowman’s presence in the higher education market and its reputation as a trusted provider of engineering solutions.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,300 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:

Renee Narvaez

pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com