Bowline Energy Reduces Failure Rates and OpEx with Ambyint

Private E&P utilizes advanced production optimization solution for better well economics

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence–Ambyint, the leader in well lifecycle production optimization, today announced Bowline Energy LLC has lowered workover costs and deferred production with 28 percent longer runtimes on its rod lift wells using Ambyint InfinityRL™. Ambyint’s margin-improving technology was deployed in 2019 across the entirety of Bowline’s Williston basin asset. Bowline Energy is a private oil and gas company headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

“Our leadership team understands the role that technology can play in improving production outcomes,” says Tony Hale, vice president of operations at Bowline Energy. “After a thorough vetting process, we chose Ambyint to give us scaled production optimization across our asset base. Their technology provides our operations team a wider span of control significantly reducing failure rates, lowering LOE, and increasing production.”

Ambyint solutions optimize oil & gas wells by automating anomaly detection, controller setpoint recommendations, setpoint changes, and production versus plan analytics to enable real-time production optimization. The company employs advanced physics-based models, deep subject matter expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver highly scalable and proven applications. Ambyint solutions improve production volumes and workforce efficiencies while reducing operating expenses, emissions, and failure rates for mid- to large-sized operators across every major North American basin.

“We are excited to partner with Bowline to help them achieve significant production optimization results,” says Chris Robart, chief commercial officer at Ambyint. “Bowline’s strong operational practices coupled with our technology have added to the company’s bottom line and serve as a proof point for the value our solution delivers over traditional, legacy optimization approaches.”

About Ambyint

Ambyint, a market leader in well lifecycle production optimization for the oil & gas industry, delivers step-change improvements to E&P production outcomes and margins by combining advanced physics and expertise with artificial intelligence to automate operations and production optimization workflows across all well types and artificial lift systems. www.ambyint.com.

About Bowline Energy LLC

Bowline Energy is a private exploration and production company focused on value creation through the safe, efficient acquisition and development of oil and gas assets within the Williston Basin. www.bowlineenergy.com.

Contacts

Ginger Shelfer, senior marketing manager



ginger.shelfer@ambyint.com