Bounteous Announces Readiness Package for Adobe Experience Manager Cloud Migration

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AEM—Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the release of its Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Cloud Migration Readiness Package.

Curated by the award-winning Adobe practice at Bounteous, the Adobe Experience Manager Cloud Migration Readiness Package provides an accurate read on the gap from where an organization is today with Adobe Experience Manager on-premise to Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Solution (AEMaaCS). The completion of the engagement results in the roadmap for an optimized journey to AEMaaCS, balancing value, risks, and needs for all business units.

Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service is the newest innovation of Adobe’s Experience Manager that offers cloud native solutions for Experience Management. Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Services is always available, up to date and secure, and highly scalable. The Readiness Package for Adobe Experience Manager Cloud Migration is the first step to making an informed decision about an organization’s next steps to migrating to the Cloud from both a business and technical perspective.

“Not knowing the questions you should be asking is the biggest risk to your migration to Adobe Experience Manager Cloud Service,” said Brett Birschbach, Vice President, Adobe Experience Manager Engineering at Bounteous. “You’re not looking for a partner that says they can migrate Adobe Experience Manager platforms to Cloud Service, you’re looking for the one that can migrate yours specifically. Put this challenge on Bounteous, with our Adobe Experience Manager Cloud Migration Readiness Package.”

The Adobe Experience Manager Cloud Service Readiness Package analyzes the technical challenges, risks, opportunities, and overall benefits in migrating an AEM implementation to Cloud Service. Included in the Readiness Package are an audit of existing codebase and platform functionality, a discussion of future state vision with key stakeholders, and a final Cloud Migration Readiness Assessment including pros, cons, and a recommendation for implementing AEM Cloud Service. Starting with a Preliminary Questionnaire, the Bounteous team of experts will recommend a customized migration readiness evaluation specific to the organization.

As a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program, Bounteous holds over 100 certifications across Adobe Experience Cloud and has developed Adobe-specialized practices in the Americas region in multiple Experience Cloud applications, including Adobe Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Manager: Run and Operate, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Campaign Standard, and Adobe Commerce. Bounteous is the sole creator of AEM Component Generator, and Activate for Adobe Experience Foundation and its AEM experts are the number one non-Adobe contributors to ACS Adobe Experience Manager Commons. Bounteous was awarded the 2021 Adobe Experience Maker Award Winner in the “Experience Maker of the Year” category and was a 2020 Award Finalist in the “Transformer” category.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world’s most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

