Boulevard Named One of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2022 by Forbes

Company ranks 33rd on prestigious annual list of country’s top 500 startup employers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced that it has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2022. The list showcases the nation’s 500 best startup employers based on employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth, with Boulevard ranking 33rd overall.

Developed by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the list of America’s Best Startup Employees was created by evaluating 2,500 U.S. companies founded between 2012 and 2019 with at least 50 employees. More than 8 million data points across factors ranging from online employer reviews and social media sentiment to website traffic and headcount growth rates were evaluated in compiling the final list.

“We are both honored and humbled to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top startup employers in the country,” said Matt Danna, co-founder and CEO, Boulevard. “This recognition is first and foremost a testament to our team and their collective commitment to building a culture of learning, empathy, and inclusion. The passion they have for each other, our customers, and the entire self-care industry is what makes Boulevard’s growth and success possible.”

The recognition comes at a time of significant company growth and evolution. Boulevard more than tripled the size of its customer base and posted a 188 percent year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue in 2021, fueled in part by the addition of full payment facilitation (payfac) capabilities to the powerful appointment scheduling and messaging functionality for which it’s known. Boulevard processed more than 4.5 million transactions on behalf of its customers in 2021, and its client experience platform is now used by more than 25,000 professionals in 2,000 salons and spas across the nation to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable.

Boulevard’s steady growth trajectory, strong cultural values, and commitment to 100-percent remote work continue to make it an employer of choice for professionals across the country. The company has more than doubled the size of its team in the past 12 months and continues to grow. In a nod to its flexible, supportive, and inclusive culture, earlier this year Boulevard was also named one of the 50 Best Small Companies to Work For by Built In LA, a leading community platform connecting technology companies and professionals. It was also ranked by dot.LA as the area’s second hottest startup of 2022.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons and spas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

