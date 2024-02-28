Boulevard Education Manager Jozlyn Miller Named Mainstage Presenter at the Data-Driven Salon Summit 2024

Session to focus on attracting and retaining clients, developing a thriving staff culture, and leveraging technology to improve the client experience and grow revenue

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced that Jozlyn Miller, the company’s senior education manager, has been named a mainstage presenter at the Data-Driven Salon Summit 2024. Miller’s session will focus on providing salon owners and operators with strategies and best practices to transform challenges into opportunities and create memorable experiences designed for the modern self-care client. Miller will specifically discuss how salons can stand out in a competitive marketplace, attract new clients and retain existing ones, build a work culture where stylists can thrive, and leverage salon software to better understand how the business is performing and where it can grow.

Part of the company’s renowned team of self-care industry experts, Miller spent more than 14 years in the beauty and wellness industry before joining Boulevard, including more than nine years at The Spa at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes. At Terranea, she worked her way from front desk coordinator to operations manager. Well-versed in every step of the client journey, Miller uses her first-hand industry experience to help customers leverage Boulevard’s salon management software to save time, increase revenue, and improve retention. This is Miller’s second time presenting on the mainstage at the Data-Driven Salon Summit; in 2023, she joined with Shanalie Wijesinghe, content strategy director at Boulevard, for a discussion on how salon owners and managers can create and strengthen culture through connection and communication.

“I am honored to once again present on the main stage at this incredible event,” said Miller. “Education is essential to the continued growth and success of the salon industry, and there’s no better educational experience out there right now than the Data-Driven Salon Summit. As excited as I am to share the best practices we see from Boulevard customers, I’m even more excited for the opportunity to listen and learn from my peers in the industry.”

Creating Strategies for Salon Success

The Data-Driven Salon Summit 2024 will take place from May 5-6 at the Grand Hyatt Denver in Denver, Colo. Miller’s session, titled “Navigating Salon Success with Creative Strategies,” is slated for 3:00 pm GMT on May 5.

Now in its 7th year, the Data-Driven Salon Summit is a peer-led, hands-on educational experience that brings together owners and managers of salons, spas, and barbershops to share knowledge and learn how they can leverage data to make better business decisions that fuel their growth and success. Produced by SALON TODAY, the 2024 summit will specifically focus on key power metrics including average ticket, productivity, client retention, client count, and percentage of service guests purchasing retail.

“We are excited to welcome Jozlyn back to the Data-Driven stage for another engaging presentation,” says Stacey Soble, director of brand content strategy for SALON TODAY. “Today’s beauty businesses are facing many challenges including rising costs and inflation, a tough employee recruitment landscape, and more demands from clients. By offering proven strategies to help them stay competitive, Jozlyn’s session will resonate with these market-leading salon owners.”

A platinum sponsor of the Data-Driven Salon Summit for 2024, Boulevard’s commitment to innovation and regular delivery of industry-first capabilities such as Precision Scheduling™ underscore why its platform is trusted by more than 30,000 self-care professionals in more than 3,000 locations across all 50 U.S. states to book more than 1 million appointments every month. As a certified payment facilitator (PayFac), the Boulevard platform is used to process over $1.5 billion in payments yearly.

Well-known as the client experience platform of choice for hair salons, beauty salons, salon & spas, nail salons, and barbershops, Boulevard has also emerged as the go-to medical spa software for the fast-growing medspa industry. According to data from a recent customer impact study, users of Boulevard’s medspa software grew revenue by 30% on average in the first year alone, while also enjoying a 24% increase in service sales, a 31% increase in retail sales, a 36% increase in package sales, and a 175% increase in membership sales.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, marketing, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons, spas, and medspas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

